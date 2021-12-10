NORTH PORT — On Sunday night Kathy Holder will join hundreds of other parents in a global vigil for those with something in common — the loss of a child.
The world-wide candle lighting ceremony is 6:30 pm. Sunday at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
It's usually on the second Sunday in December at 7 p.m. in every time zone.
"We light candles in honor of all children who have died," said Holder who lost her 17-year-old son, Charlie, who died on a hike with some friends. He did a back-flip in a lake and drowned.
"As candles burn down in one time zone, they are lighted in the next, creating a virtual wave of light that will circle the earth as a 24-hour memorial to our children," she said.
A minister helped to start the Compassionate Friends in England after talking to two sets of parents who lost a child. He decided to bring them together. A few years later the Compassionate Friends started in the U.S.
"I moved to North Port and saw there wasn’t a group around here," she said. "So I started this chapter three years ago. It was harder during the lock down, but I held on to some of the members."
The North Port Compassionate Friends Chapter 2533 meets 6 p.m-7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. They have a Zoom meeting in January.
The group is nonprofit and non-denominational.
"I have people from Englewood, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda who attend the meetings," Holder said.
During meetings, members introduce themselves and if they want can talk about the child who died.
Holder said the seasoned members give hope with the newly bereaved that they too can eventually find joy in life again.
The group is a way to reach out and speak to another bereaved parent, grandparent or sibling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.