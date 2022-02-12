Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for February. Grades K-2 students are, from left, (front) Mila Reed, Madylin Sloan, Ailani Nova, Addison Hawkins, Nicolas Czech, (middle) Nicholas Moe, Ava Santos, Joyelle Hock, Shelby Gonzales, Myla Williams, (top) Jack Morford, Malaysia Williams, Brittany Jordan, Kennedy McMahon and Ariana Rangel.
Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for February. Grades 3-5 students are, from left, (front) Cameron Townsend, Brodie Frega, Henry Boling, Lincoln Tran (middle) Josie Snowwhite, Emma Vielhauer, Teaghan Beal, Zachariah Adams, (top) Brendan Grubbs, Jayshayla Costa, Ryder Dillmore, Nolan Davel, Trivium Penttila, Danil Pancheko and Leo Tran.
Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for February. Grades K-2 students are, from left, (front) Mila Reed, Madylin Sloan, Ailani Nova, Addison Hawkins, Nicolas Czech, (middle) Nicholas Moe, Ava Santos, Joyelle Hock, Shelby Gonzales, Myla Williams, (top) Jack Morford, Malaysia Williams, Brittany Jordan, Kennedy McMahon and Ariana Rangel.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for February. Grades 3-5 students are, from left, (front) Cameron Townsend, Brodie Frega, Henry Boling, Lincoln Tran (middle) Josie Snowwhite, Emma Vielhauer, Teaghan Beal, Zachariah Adams, (top) Brendan Grubbs, Jayshayla Costa, Ryder Dillmore, Nolan Davel, Trivium Penttila, Danil Pancheko and Leo Tran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.