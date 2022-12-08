Vineland Elementary School’s Herons of the Month for November and December are, from left (front) Devyn Morris, Greggory Frost, Anthony Abreu, Lyla Davis, Savannah Dove, Colby Buswell, Stefan Buswell, Sophie Molczynski, Jessie Schlueter; (middle) Margaret Irkhin, Patience Henthorn, Olivia Schwab, Kayli Sefiani, Jackson Hawkins, Donald Ulrich, Brody Frega, Lily- Anah Mitri- Legualt, Noah Cooke, Connor McBride, Adam Royzen, Aycen Von Eyser, Brodie Adams; (back) Greyson Silliven, Khloe Hall, Alexandra Kassimova, Cameron Townsend, Gabriella Stephen, Kimber McMahon, Isabella O’Rouke, Frank Wood, Alexandria Wells, Lincoln Tran and Noemi Galvan.
Vineland Elementary School’s K-2 Herons of the Month for November and December are, from left, (front) Devin Gonzalez, Emma Hendricks, Denver Cornish, Charli Molczynski, Nova Reed, Reagan VanBuran, Garrett Tressmer, Olivia Dove, Oliver Thomas, Carrera Dulmage; (middle) Alexandria Stephen, Isabella Wilson, Theia Anderson, Fred Wilson, Makenzi Kirkpatrick, Raelyn Lamour, Michael Guelmes, Derek Buchillion, Olivia Cimmino, (back) Jordan Richmond, Joyelle Hock, Joseph Noeth, Ashlind Jurkowski, Liam Davis, Brady Pickle, Michael Bonakoske, Brooke Dittmer, Bryson and Azalea Fink
PHOTO PROVIDED
