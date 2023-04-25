Vineland Elementary School in Rotonda West announced its Herons of the Month for April for grades K-2. They included, from left, (front row) Jane Vosburgh, John Lovelady, Jocelyn O'Keefe, Nella Czech and Hannah Gleffe, (middle row) Briana Cook, Grace Branquinho, Logan Alton, Lucas Mitri-Legault and Dominik Becker, and (back row) Victor Lovelady, Corrine Brady, Sagan Brotherton and Alexis Allison.
Vineland Elementary School in Rotonda West announced its Herons of the Month for April for grades 3-5. They included, from left, (front row) Jefferson Perez Domingo, Zaiden Pulido, Madilyn Sloan, Ariana Finn, and Aria Hendricks, (middle row) Lillian Gerber, Ana Monna, Mason Keiser, Teaghan Radley and Alondra Rodriguez, and (back row), Bailey Cusumano, Jackson Brooks, Maggie Gilbert, Eloise Randall and Nolan Slifer.
PHOTO PROVIDED
