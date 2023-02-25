Vineland Elementary School’s Herons of the Month for January include third- through fifth-grade students, from left: (front) Dillon Vosburgh, Mason Hock, Kade Hubbart, Elyzium Lambert, Neveah Cowan (middle) Sofia Cimmino, Mila Reed, Annabelle Chambers, Lilah Shamasian (back) Juan Herrera-Mercado, Brandon Perez-Domingo, Paisley Snyder, Addison Bonakoske, Jaxson McCarron, Skylar Hobin and Connor.
Vineland Elementary School’s Herons of the Month for January include kindergarten through second-grade students, from left: (front) Ava Freitas, Scot Kirkpatrick, Brooklyn Brown, Brayden Feldman, (middle) Alyda Randall, Eva McCauley, Leo Mazza, Anna Ramirez, Novalee Daley, Brantley Lewis, Amethyst Nixon (back) Kaydence Gauss, Zoe Bass, Ethan Gonzalez, Aurora Fitc and Katelyn Reed.
Vineland Elementary School’s Herons of the Month for January include third- through fifth-grade students, from left: (front) Dillon Vosburgh, Mason Hock, Kade Hubbart, Elyzium Lambert, Neveah Cowan (middle) Sofia Cimmino, Mila Reed, Annabelle Chambers, Lilah Shamasian (back) Juan Herrera-Mercado, Brandon Perez-Domingo, Paisley Snyder, Addison Bonakoske, Jaxson McCarron, Skylar Hobin and Connor.
PHOTOs PROVIDED
Vineland Elementary School’s Herons of the Month for January include kindergarten through second-grade students, from left: (front) Ava Freitas, Scot Kirkpatrick, Brooklyn Brown, Brayden Feldman, (middle) Alyda Randall, Eva McCauley, Leo Mazza, Anna Ramirez, Novalee Daley, Brantley Lewis, Amethyst Nixon (back) Kaydence Gauss, Zoe Bass, Ethan Gonzalez, Aurora Fitc and Katelyn Reed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.