ROTONDA WEST - A large 8 foot by 8 foot mural of a great blue heron at Vineland Elementary School was designed by an art teacher and assembled by students.
The school's motto is: "Where herons SOAR."
SOAR stands for "Show respect, Owns actions, Accepts differences, and Realizes potential." With its mascot as the heron, the choice for the mosaic's design was obvious.
Vineland Elementary School art teacher Valerie Cotton said it began when she wanted the students from kindergarten to fifth grade to work on a large mural for the school.
But she wanted the guidance of a professional mural artist - and she knew who to ask.
A decade ago, renowned mosaic artist Holly Odess was hired by Vineland Elementary to create two large mosaics that Cotton and her then-students designed.
"Holly lives in Boynton Beach and is semi-retired yet still does many mosaics for public schools," Cotton said.
Cotton began to create the mosaic at her home over the summer and called Odess "for advice."
"I asked Holly - kiddingly - if she would want to help," Cotton said.
To her surprise, Odess agreed, and she drove four hours to work with Cotton and later, the students.
"I told her I couldn't pay her, and I would do all the preparing and cutting of the tile and materials, but I would need her help."
The help would entail Odess working with Cotton "for six days, 10 to 12 hours a day, (and) again she agreed," Cotton said.
Meanwhile, Cotton worked on preparing the artwork through the summer months by pre-cutting all the tile and glass to fit together into the VES logo/mascot design of the great blue heron.
Odess brought over more materials. She also helped to train volunteers who would assist the students who would assemble the pieces.
The students didn't cut any of the pieces. The grouting, seam work and polishing was done by Cotton.
Pieces of the mosaic were placed into small, clear plastic bags for children to assemble on the mosaic.
"Each little piece of tile and glass personifies our students here at VES, and the artwork wouldn't be complete if anyone or any piece was missing," Cotton said.
There were between four to five volunteers each day for every class, helping the students work through the various mosaic stations.
Students also collected the shells to be placed on the outside of the design.
Shortly before winter break, the mosaic was finished.
It is now on the entry hall wall of the school.
