Vineland Elementary School Heron Heroes of the Month for February, grades 3-5, are, from left (front row) Autumn Winters, Stormy Dupre, Weston Kuykendall, Bailey Page and Franchesca Blauer, (middle) Erik Strahan, Bella Huber, James Mofford, Jaretzy Lopez-Rico and Olivia Jeremias, and (back) Haylee Vielhauer, Juliet Henry, Paisley Eastwood, Adelyn Robins, Layla Carter and Marilyn Gerber.
Vineland Elementary School’s Herons of the Month for March, grades K-2, are, from left (front row) Kennedy Kalfsbeck, Benjamin Van Der Veken, Warren Hubbart, Aleeah Gonzalez, Aiden Smith, Alexander LaTorre and Barrett Murrell, (middle) Landon Ridge, Josephina Mantooth, Brayden Wills and Daniel Zidanavicius, (back row) Kayden Manda, Savannah Ball, Jocelyn Brannan and Isabella Lynch.
PHOTO PROVIDED
