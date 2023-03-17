ENGLEWOOD — Eric Dagg and his twin brother, Derick, work at Coral Creek Club Golf in Englewood.

This giant alligator walked up to a fence in Florida and bent the metal bars as it forced its way through.

#news #alligator #florida

CBS News Streaming Network is the premier 24/7 anchored streaming news service from CBS News and Stations, available free to everyone with access to the Internet. The CBS News Streaming Network is your destination for breaking news, live events and original reporting locally, nationally and around the globe. Launched in November 2014 as CBSN, the CBS News Streaming Network is available live in 91 countries and on 30 digital platforms and apps, as well as on CBSNews.com and Paramount+.

Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/cbsnews

Watch CBS News: https://cbsn.ws/1PlLpZ7c

Download the CBS News app: https://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8

Follow CBS News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbsnews/

Like CBS News on Facebook: https://facebook.com/cbsnews

Follow CBS News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cbsnews

Subscribe to our newsletters: https://cbsn.ws/1RqHw7T

Try Paramount+ free: https://bit.ly/2OiW1kZ

For video licensing inquiries, contact: licensing@veritone.com

On March 1, the golf course maintenance technicians noticed a 9-foot alligator working its way toward a sturdy-looking metal fence near the outskirts of the greens.


Coral Creek Golf Club alligator

Derick Dagg of Englewood, helps a 9-foot alligator make its way through a metal fence at A 9-foot alligator pushes its head through a metal fence at Coral Creek Golf Club in Englewood. His brother Erick was making the video.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments