A 9-foot alligator pushes its head through a metal fence at Coral Creek Golf Club in Englewood. The Dagg Brothers, Eric and Derick, who work at the golf course, captured the moment on video, which has gone viral on social media with thousands of views.
Derick Dagg of Englewood, helps a 9-foot alligator make its way through a metal fence at A 9-foot alligator pushes its head through a metal fence at Coral Creek Golf Club in Englewood. His brother Erick was making the video.
A 9-foot alligator pushes its head through a metal fence at Coral Creek Golf Club in Englewood. The Dagg Brothers, Eric and Derick, who work at the golf course, captured the moment on video, which has gone viral on social media with thousands of views.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The nine-foot alligator approaches the fence at Coral Creek Golf Club in Englewood.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A 9-foot alligator pushes its head through a metal fence at Coral Creek Golf Club in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — Eric Dagg and his twin brother, Derick, work at Coral Creek Club Golf in Englewood.
On March 1, the golf course maintenance technicians noticed a 9-foot alligator working its way toward a sturdy-looking metal fence near the outskirts of the greens.
As Eric Dagg started to shoot a video, the gator make a left turn and began pushing its snout between the metal bars. The rest of the gator followed right along as the gator wiggled its way between the bars.
The gap between bars grew wider, until one bar finally broke.
"This is the first time I've one seen one try to go through metal bars," Eric Dagg said.
Derick Dagg is seen in the video, helping the gator wrestle its back legs through the metal fence bars.
"It was just trying to get out, so we just wanted to help it through," Derick said.
"We weren't trying to hurt it — we just wanted it to get out safely," Eric added.
The brothers put the video on YouTube and social media and it's gone viral, being shared hundreds of thousands of times and being shown on TV news shows in the past two weeks.
The 22-year-old brothers grew up in Englewood and have no fear of local wildlife.
"We have seen hogs, rattlesnakes, bald eagles … it just makes us more curious to learn about them," Derick said.
This is not the first golf course alligator in Englewood to go viral on the internet. Goliath, an even larger bull gator across town at Myakka Pines Golf Course, has been the star of several photos and videos that have caught the attention of internet viewers since 2015.
There are signs along the greens at Coral Creek warning golfers about the presence of alligators and other wildlife.
The Dagg brothers have not seen any alligators on the course since the March 1 incident.
Eric and Derick said the best thing to do if you see an alligator while you are golfing: "Just do not disturb it or try to mess around with it — just leave it where it is and let it be."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.