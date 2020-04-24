BURNT STORE — Long-time Burnt Store Colony resident Joe Voll remained vigilant to see Charlotte County build a safer Burnt Store Road from U.S. 41 to the Charlotte-Lee county line.
“I want them to go ahead and do the safety improvements they said they would do four years ago,” Voll told the Sun in 2005. His vigilance earned him the moniker as a road warrior for Burnt Store Road.
Charlotte County is now in the final phase of improvements to the road. Burnt Store Road will be expanded from two to four lanes from Notre Dame Boulevard to Zemel Road.
The $30 million construction project will see utility improvements, sidewalks and bicycle pathways. The project is expected to be competed in 2022.
Sadly, Voll will never see the end of his quest.
Voll, 82, and his wife of 52 years, Sue, 78 died in a car crash April 15 on Burnt Store Road at Caloosa Parkway in Cape Coral.
Joe served in the Navy, including tours in Vietnam, from 1956 to 1976. He then joined the Civil Service serving on Naval bases until his retirement in 1997. The Volls moved from Virginia Beach to Burnt Store Colony in 1998, to a home Joe inherited from his parents. They loved the community.
“They loved everyone (in Burnt Store Colony),” their daughter, Amy Young, said.
Even though they enjoyed being on the Gulf, Boca Grande and other beaches, they would sooner make the long drive to the beaches than consider leaving Burnt Store Colony and moving closer to the beaches.
Young said her father battled for Burnt Store Road not only to see it become a safer road for motorists and pedestrians. He worried about it as a hurricane evacuation route for those who lived along it.
Sadly, he and Sue died on that road.
On April 15, dump truck driver Christopher A. Abdill hit another dump truck, then steered his truck left, crossing the center line and colliding with the Volls’ Mazda SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The couple was declared dead on the scene.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.capecops.com/tips.
The Volls were cremated and will be interred at the National Cemetery in Sarasota once the restrictions from COVID-19 are lifted. The family will schedule a memorial service when pandemic restrictions are lifted.
The Volls are survived by Young, her husband, J. Scott Young, and their daughter Sophia Rose of Brant Rock, Mass. heir son Kevin E. Voll with his wife, Rachel, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and their children Angelica, Kyle, Gabbie, and great grandchild Kya. And their son, Joseph M. Voll, and his life companion Candess Bushlow of Virginia Beach, their children Olivia and Gwendolyn.
For more information or to leave a memorial message to the Voll family, visit www.johnsontaylorfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.