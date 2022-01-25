CAPE HAZE — Seconds after a tornado ripped through Gasparilla Mobile Estates on Jan. 16, Evan Merritt went outside his manufactured home.
The sky was orange and his neighbors homes were decimated.
He was shocked.
“I’m still in shock of all that’s happened to my neighbors,” said Merritt, whose parents lived in Gasparilla Mobile Estates since 2005. “I went to Publix and bought hot dogs and sausages to give the victims. Then I started cleaning up.”
Merritt, who owns a grocery delivery service and works part-time at the nearby Eldred’s Marina, knew he couldn’t go back to work while about 21 homes were damaged and neighbors were displaced.
On Monday, his boss allowed two employees to help Merritt clean the aluminum and debris from the canal that separates the park from a small farm.
With the help of his childhood friend Nathan Evans, Taylor Dixon, Chris Riegleroin, Andrew Truax, and Jason Shortuse volunteered for 10- to 12-hour days filling dumpsters with refrigerators, tubs and other debris from the mobile homes.
“It’s so hard to pick up piles of clothing and personal belongings and throw them away,” Merritt said. “Today, as I was working the skid-steer, a gospel album fell into my lap. The other day, as we were removing debris, several walls fell in. Things are demolished here. It’s very sad because people have had to walk away from it.”
The crew hauled away 19 loads so far. They were asked by the nearby pasture owner to remove the aluminum from the mobile homes after the 110 mph winds ripped the homes apart.
He said he could use helpers to volunteer to clean up that area.
On Friday, a church group came out to help. But Merritt said much more help is needed.
While the skid-steer loader was donated by a company, Merritt said he could use another because both he and Nathan Evans can operate them at the same time, speeding up the cleanup.
He said it would be helpful if other church groups or nonprofits could come with shovels, brooms and trucks and remove some of the smaller debris.
“The other thing I think would be appreciated is food for the volunteers,” he said. “My girlfriend usually brings me and my crew Publix sandwiches, but I don’t know if the other volunteers or victims in the park are being fed.”
All but about two of the 20-plus families had homeowners insurance. Residents said the policies were about $3,000 for $10,000 worth of coverage. Others said they couldn’t get coverage because of the age and location of their mobile home.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Late Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the tornado victims in Charlotte and Lee counties where six tornadoes hit on the morning of Jan. 16. That declaration helps remove some red tape for the federal government to help some of the homeowners to stay and rebuild or replace.
Without the governor’s intervention, the Federal Emergency Management Agency had to determine if this was an isolated incident and one it might not cover with federal dollars.
This also allows for more grants to help the victims.
Charlotte County officials met with mobile home owners last week telling them they are responsible for cleaning up their trailers and removing the debris. All new repairs must meet the Florida building code, which is far more strict than the codes from the 1970s and 1980s when its homes were built.
“Some of these people are in their late 70s and 80s and there’s no way they can remove all of this by themselves,” Merritt said. “It’s one reason I volunteered and the other is because it was the right thing to do,” he said.
Some fundraisers are in the works for the victims as well as a gofundme and the Charlotte County Foundation emergency fund.
He said it was shocking when he saw a pontoon boat strike a car the next street over.
“The owner worked to get it out of the homeowner’s yard,” he said. “He asked us if we wanted to buy it. We asked if it still ran. He said no — but apparently it flies.”
