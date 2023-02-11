Volunteers need not apply, just show up

Phyllis McGrath is one of the steady volunteers at North Port Meals on Wheels.
The Talon Bay resident had just finished preparing about 120 chicken piccata dinners on a recent Thursday, She also comes in on Fridays to help. On Wednesdays, she drives meals to clients.
Gloria Majerus, another volunteer there who schedules the drivers who take the meals to clients six days a week, appreciates the people who show up to help.
“During the hurricane, the volunteers couldn’t get down the streets because of the debris,” she said. “Some routes took three hours. We found out our volunteers were parking their cars and walking to the clients’s houses.”
Before that, Meals on Wheels volunteers helped keep their clients safe during COVID-19.
“When they were giving vaccinations, we had drivers who drove their clients up to Sarasota to get them,” Majerus said.
Whether they’re part of a large nonprofit organization, a small grass-roots group, or just a neighborhood crew mustered up for one job, volunteers account for untold thousands of man-hours each year in the region.
In the four months since Hurricane Ian stuck a blow to Southwest Florida, volunteers have accounted for much of the cleanup. That’s alongside the regular volunteer hours spent minding the thrift stores, stocking the food pantry shelves and sitting with someone in Hospice care.
People in charge of finding volunteers will tell you the COVID pandemic and the hurricane damage have created a shortage in available people who are willing and able to help. And this comes at a time when more people need help, and more tasks need to be done.
There’s no one organization that keeps an accurate count of all the volunteer hours people give in Charlotte, Sarasota or DeSoto counties.
But one thing is certain: Volunteers are always needed.
LOTS TO DO
In the small but very clean strip-mall kitchen that’s the home of North Port Meals on Wheels, McGrath and Majerus both say they could use more drivers and kitchen help.
Even doing a small job can lessen the burden for others.
For instance, the crew generates about one laundry load of kitchen towels and aprons per day. They need to be washed. It’s a load that would be small for most machine washers, but it needs to be done every day.
“Some people don’t want to drive, they don’t want to cook. They can just come by and pick up a load of laundry, and do that for us,” said volunteer Gloria Majerus, the driver coordinator. “Someone could walk here and pick up the bag and bring it back,” she said.
Riding a bike would be OK, too.
There’s always a need for drivers, says Terry Church, the program director for North Port Meals on Wheels.
“We have 20 during the snowbird season, but when they go back up north, our numbers (for clients) don’t go down,” Church said.
She sees the longterm needs, but also could use help right away.
“I also need a lead cook on Tuesdays, and prep help and substitute cooks. And people who can go and pickup donations at Publix,” she said.
WHERE TO BEGIN
Some people who want to volunteer don’t know where to start.
In the days following the hurricane, a group of nonprofits banded together to make that easier.
Together, the Gulf Coast Partnership along with the Community Foundation of Charlotte County and TEAM Punta Gorda joined with Charlotte County Emergency Management to set up the Volunteer Reception Center in Punta Gorda.
It was organized in conjunction with COAD, which stands for Community Organizations Active in a Disaster,. They also used COAD’s website to help.
At first, the center was matching up individual volunteers and groups with organizations that needed manpower.
However that effort was superseded by the statewide Volunteer Florida website. Once that came online, Volunteer Reception Center referred people and organizations to volunteerflorida.org, which is still active.
The Reception Center turned its attention to long-term volunteer recovery and working with organizations from outside the area — Samaritan’s Purse, for example — to find people to help without running into duplication, said Gulf Coast Partnership CEO Angla Hogan.
Right now, there’s no overarching local or regional clearing house that matches up the people who can help with all the volunteer opportunity in the community.
CREATING A ONE-STOP
The Charlotte Community Foundation is working to set up a one-stop data base that would include all of the area’s nonprofits of all kinds, including school organizations, conservation groups, churches and nonprofit animal shelters.
“We learned a lot from Hurricane Ian and from Volunteer Florida,” CEO Ashley Maher said. “Our goal is to create that central system.”
The system would include applications for volunteers and even an initial background check, Maher said.
“The heavy lifting is going to be keeping the agencies updated,” she said.
The system could be up and running this year, she said.
Once it’s in place, it can also become available as a valuable asset in the case of another area-wide disaster.
The United Way of Charlotte is working on a database of its own. It was something its board of directors set as a priority before the hurricane hit.
The United Way set up a volunteer link on its website for anyone who wants to help with a priority need — a grade-level reading program in local schools — or volunteer do tax returns through the Income Tax Assistance, VITA program, which the United Way helped bring back to Charlotte County.
However, before that volunteer outreach could be expanded, Hurricane Ian hit the region, and the focus changed. After the storm there was an immediate need for helpers to hand out food, clothing and supplies.
“So many people reached out and wanted to share the love through volunteering,” United Way of Charlotte County Executive Director Angie Matthiessen said.
“We have to build the capacity to create a clearing house of volunteer opportunities beyond our office and our community partners. We need to prioritize our volunteers. Right now we could list the need for volunteers, but not what nonprofit or church needs them. I’m open to working out these details.”
SHOWING UP
On Wednesday, Ann Kennedy spent the day volunteering at the Friends of the North Port Library book store, near the library’s entrance. She sold some DVDs and paperback books for $1 and hardbacks for $2. The money is reinvested into the library.
Often, people just see a need and show up to help, said Alicia Diaz, manager of the North Port Library.
Diaz is trying to save the library’s Friends, a nonprofit support organization that helps pay for library programming and extras that the county’s library system doesn’t fund.
The board is struggling and needs a president and other board members. They could sponsor a membership drive and book sale and other fundraisers to keep the nonprofit afloat.
“The library was started by a group of friends who knew there was a need for a real library,” Diaz said. “They paid for the hearing loop in the library. They pay for the summer reading program and so many other things that matter. The loss of this group would be horrific.”
That takes people, including some with leadership skills and others who want to put in the hours.
But volunteer Ann Kennedy, who was minding the store Wednesday, is in demand.
She volunteers in the kitchen at the San Pedro Activity Center’s Friday night bingo games. It’s sponsored by the Holy Name Society which helps the poor.
Kennedy also dresses in black pants and a white blouse as an usher at the North Port Performing Arts Center during performances of the North Port Symphony, which is itself an all-volunteer orchestra that is always accepting new members and musicians.
Prior to COVID-19, Kennedy also volunteered for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. She said she’s glad to be back to volunteering after the pandemic and hurricane.
“Volunteering is helpful to the community,” she said. “I also volunteer at the church. There’s always a need. People just need to ask where they can help and they will be put to work.”
