PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s the last house on the left down dark, creepy Cattle Dock Point Road.
As you get close, you’ll hear screaming witches, see clumsy zombies and perceive other creatures of the night.
Lauralyn Brashear welcomes them all at her Cattle Dock Point Haunted Trails.
Since she was a 17-year-old Lemon Bay High School student, Brashear transformed her father’s property on a point of land near the mouth of the Myakka River into a free haunted Halloween trail. Now, 20, and pregnant, she’s doing it again for a fourth year — but she needs a little more help this time.
“I love Halloween and like to give back to the community,” she said. “Every year, I’m a little short on volunteers.”
Brashear could use about 10 volunteers for the next few weekends to help scare her guests.
“People are very interested in dressing up and scaring people, but they tend to cancel at the last minute. Even if acting isn’t a volunteer’s specialty, we can find a spot to help out and it would mean the world to me and the rest of the crew,” she said.
The Cattle Dock Point Haunted Attraction begins this weekend.
In addition to a few witches, zombies and other actors, Brashear still needs help someone to mow the side of the property, and someone to help with traffic control. She could use some behind-the-scenes help with lighting and other logistics along the sometimes uneven terrain in the trail.
“Our actors aren’t required to talk — maybe just some weird groaning is what’s important for their role,” she said. “Some of our actors dress in all black and just roam through the crowd. We only let five people in at a time. This way the actors have a real chance at changing things up and scaring people, especially if they decide to go through a second time.”
Younger children can attend from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15-16; Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30-31. The actors tone down the “scare factor” when elementary-age children are there for the first two hours. There’s pumpkin cornhole boards and a fun area Brashear and her aunt Terri created for children who wait outside the trail.
After 8 p.m., the volunteer actors switch over to the adult show, adding fog machines, dry ice in the lake, a butcher’s room, and reset the kid’s play area with creepy dolls. They also check the wooden makeshift bridges, add new hay inside the trail and then greet the crowds. The adult shows are from 9 p.m. to midnight crowd every weekend through Halloween.
“Some people sign the waiver, wait in line and then only get to the door of the forest or near the witches area and turn around and run away,” Brashear said. “You can hear screaming from the line so it’s scary and fun from the very start. I like seeing people’s expressions when they are scared. Even some of the younger kids stick around because they want to get scared.”
Brashear uses her own money for decorations from her preschool job at TerraNichol Academy in Englewood.
“I’ve received some donated wood to help with the bridge throughout the trail,” she said. “My dad brought home some old cabinet doors from his job at Reliable Cabinet, which was helpful. I made tombstones out of them.”
While the attraction is free, Brashear said there’s a donation box this year. She’ll use that money to buy pumpkins for the Oct. 22-23 weekend for a children’s pumpkin patch she’ll set up near the trail. Brashear also needs a few volunteers to hand out candy 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.
Cattle Dock Point Haunted Attractions is at 15500 Cattle Dock Point Road, Port Charlotte, about 500 feet of State Road 776. The turn is near the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, across from Tokie Bobby’s with the upside down motorcycle sign.
For more information or to volunteer, call 941-662-6686 or find Laurlynn Brashear’s Facebook page.
