ENGLEWOOD — Michael Poff wants to be clear: Charlotte County needs Gulf-front, construction easements on Manasota Key if property owners want to see sand added along their shorelines.
“We cannot go onto your private property without your permission,” said Poff, president of Coastal Engineering Consultants, speaking before the Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association on Tuesday.
His firm is overseeing the planned shoreline restoration north of the Stump Pass State Park to Sarasota County’s Blind Pass Beach. Work is scheduled to begin in November.
Of the 91 easements needed, the county received 35 from property owners prior to the association’s meeting. At the meeting, seven additional property owners committed to sending the county signed easement agreements, said Stephen Kipa, coordinator for the county Real Estate Services division.
Not signing the easement agreement will not relieve the Gulf-front property owners from paying their share into a county special taxing unit for the beach restoration project.
Some Gulf-front property owners are still confused about the implications of the easements, association president Damian Ochab suggested.
“The (easement) is the legal document which allows the county to place fill on your property and conduct state and federal required maintenance and monitoring such as tilling of the beach, leveling of escarpments and monitoring surveys for the life of the issued permits,” Ochab wrote in the association newsletter.
“It will not grant any access to, or over other portions of your property, or inhibit your right to quiet enjoyment of your property,” Ochab stressed.
