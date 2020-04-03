Man walks away from WW II plane crash

The pilot of a World War II Warbird had his brakes lock up, causing him to veer off the runway Thursday afternoon, resulting in his antique plane going nose down in the grass at Punta Gorda Airport. There were no injuries.

 PHOTO FROM TODD DUNN, CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE & EMS

PUNTA GORDA — A local, antique plane had some trouble taking off Thursday afternoon at Punta Gorda Airport.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS were dispatched around 5:04 p.m. to the airport regarding a plane incident on runway four.

There, they found a World War II Warbird aircraft nose down in the grass.

The 1941 PT-22’s gear had locked up as the pilot was attempting to depart the runway, causing the pilot to veer off, according to an incident report from the Punta Gorda Airport.

There were no injuries and the pilot was out walking. The aircraft was upright less than 20 minutes later. The aircraft had minimum damage with a cracked, wooden propeller.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted regarding the incident and a representative cleared the aircraft to be moved out of the area. The incident is technically under investigation by the FAA.

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments