ENGLEWOOD — No one ignores red tide these days.
Following 2018, when highly intense and sustained blooms of the toxic red tide algae grabbed Southwest Florida by the throat for the better part of a year, awareness doesn’t seem to have subsided — even on a national level.
This week, CNN reported the return of the toxic algae to Florida’s West Coast.
“Scientists say it is difficult to predict where the tide is heading next, or how long it will last,” Drew Wrenn reported for CNN Tuesday. “But residents who experienced the last one are worried — about their health, the wildlife and whether their businesses can endure another prolonged outbreak.”
According to the recent testing results posted online by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, researchers discovered medium concentrations — those with more than 100,000 and up to a million cells per liter of water — and high counts of a million from Naples north to Sarasota County.
Researchers are now finding the most concentrated samples lingering off Pine Island, at the mouth Charlotte Harbor and off the Cape Haze peninsula near Englewood.
There are no signs yet of red tide north of Sarasota County.
Wednesday afternoon, the FWC reaffirmed concentrations of more than 100,000 cells per liter of water lingering in Charlotte, Lee and Collier water samples.
“These included coastal, inlet, and estuarine sites in Charlotte and Lee Counties, as well as samples collected as far as 7-10 miles offshore of Lee and Collier counties,” the report states.
Locals know red tide is lurking offshore, but reports of it being detected have been hit-and-miss, due to wind direction and other changing conditions.
“Sunday and (Monday) morning at Englewood beach much the same,” William Loughan told the Sun^p. “Hints of red tide coming from Lemon Bay and Ski Alley. Otherwise good because of the east winds.”
Tuesday at the public Manasota Beach, Jean Kathleen Ranallo said, “This morning was nicer, but tonight wasn’t bad. The water was slightly off color. The lifeguard had the yellow flag flying, since red tide was present. The air made you cough as you approached the beach. In the water you didn’t notice a smell.”
Over the weekend, the Sun^p received reports the stench from the airborne toxins were stronger in the Venice area than off Manasota Key.
Mote Marine Laboratory posts on visitbeaches.org daily reports of beach conditions. Mote received reports of “slight” respiratory irritations on Captiva, Manasota and Nokomis beaches Tuesday and Wednesday. A few dead fish washed up onto the southern tip of Gasparilla Island Tuesday, reports stated.
The red tide algae, Karenia brevis, is a native species of algae to the Gulf of Mexico, with blooms typically forming in the Gulf 10 to 40 miles offshore before moving near shore. Generally, concentrations of red tide blooms first appear between Clearwater and Sanibel, but a bloom can occur anywhere in the Gulf.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com or mote.org/news/florida-red-tide. For updates of beach conditions, visit visitbeaches.org.
