Ray Burroughs
ENGLEWOOD — Almost five years to the day he started, Administrator Ray Burroughs of the Englewood Water District received both praise and a raise during his annual evaluation by the board supervisors.
His performance leading the water district before, during, and following Hurricane Ian last September received laudatory comments from all five supervisors.
“Ray has done a good job during a difficult year,” Supervisor Lani Gaver said, leading off the discussion. “Ray never shies away from challenges as was obvious during and after Hurricane Ian.”
“Ray has continued to excel in his management style and administrative skills to run the Englewood Water District,” Supervisor Sydney Crampton said.
She noted he spoke well to the community and was adept at handling customers’ concerns and complaints.
“I feel Ray handled this disaster (Hurricane Ian) remarkably and continues to shepherd along repairs and relief grants,” Supervisor Robert Stern said in his evaluation.
Referring to the growth occurring in Englewood Supervisor Phyllis Wright said that Burroughs was “trying to keep this expansion from affecting our current customers financially.”
Chairman Taylor Meals noted that dealing with the hurricane in all aspects was a “huge task” along with handling supply chain issues during the year and rising costs due to inflation.
Meals also praised Burroughs for his quick implementation of a new system for customer communication. That was one area for improvement identified in an after-action report following the hurricane.
“Thank you all for your kind words. I couldn’t do it all without our staff and your board support is invaluable,” Burroughs said.
Although an initial recommendation was made for a 6% raise that was amended to 5% after three of the supervisors commented that they felt more comfortable with the lower amount.
The supervisors unanimously approved the 5% increase to Burroughs compensation for the coming year, which means he will earn $137,832. Burroughs current salary was $131,269.
Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com
