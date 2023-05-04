The Englewood Water District’s South Treatment Plant near Rotonda West sports this mural by local artist Coleen Henry, promoting reuse of treated wastewater for irrigation. The plant took a beating during Hurricane Ian, with the loss of power and a backup generator.
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District plans to put a brand-new $7 million state hurricane grant to good use.
District Administrator Ray Burroughs gave members of the Board of Supervisors on Thursday the news that state officials have approved the grant.
The district plans to use the funds to upgrade electrical and communication systems and bolster storm preparedness at the district's South Water Reclamation Facility off South Winchester Boulevard near Rotonda West.
Power problems there — and elsewhere in the district — became a major obstacle for the district during and after Hurricane Ian struck in September.
Technical Support Manager Keith Ledford told board members a new hurricane-rated building will be completed at the site that will house and protect the upgraded electrical systems.
The building can be powered entirely by a new generator, but there will also be a second power feed to Florida Power & Light that can act as a backup in case electrical lines or transformers are knocked out. The new systems will have additional surge protection.
The facility will also get a telecommunications upgrade that includes fiberoptic line for internet connection.
The district had a 1,000-kilowatt generator at the facility that was working before Hurricane Ian hit on Sept. 28, 2022. In fact, the generator had cranked up during its weekly test that morning as the storm approached, according to the district's grant request.
But when Florida Power & Light lines failed during hurricane winds, the generator would not come on. Its motherboard was damaged by the water and winds from the storm.
That meant that the wastewater plant was offline, until backup generators could be brought in and hooked up. The wastewater plant was offline for 72 hours, meaning the district was unable to process any sewage from its 16,000 sewer customers.
Since the storm, the district has replaced the failed generator at the plant with a new 1,200-kilowatt model.
In addition to the $7 million grant, a separate $750,000 state grant will pay for six portable 125-kilowatt generators that can keep the stormwater system's lift stations pumping sewage toward the plant in the event of another wide-scale power loss.
Both grants are from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program Project, which is helping counties and public utilities across the state. Other regional projects include:
• Sarasota County, with $425,000 for stormwater repair for the Alameda Isles community in Englewood.
• The city of Punta Gorda, with $1.1 million for repairs to sewer lift stations.
• The city of North Port, with $471,000 for repair erosion at Weir No. 123.
