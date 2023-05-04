Englewood Water District's South Treatment Plant

The Englewood Water District’s South Treatment Plant near Rotonda West sports this mural by local artist Coleen Henry, promoting reuse of treated wastewater for irrigation. The plant took a beating during Hurricane Ian, with the loss of power and a backup generator. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District plans to put a brand-new $7 million state hurricane grant to good use.

District Administrator Ray Burroughs gave members of the Board of Supervisors on Thursday the news that state officials have approved the grant.


