ENGLEWOOD — With substantial hurricane damage to many roofs on the Englewood Water District’s facilities, the district’s board of supervisors acted to get repairs underway.
The district’s board of supervisors unanimously approved contracts with All Steel Buildings and Components Inc. and Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible during the April board meeting.
Supervisors were told that the two companies would be working simultaneously to expedite repairs caused by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2002 — hopefully before the start of hurricane season.
The contract with All Steel Buildings in the amount of $900,000 will include full roof replacement on the warehouse building, repairs to the reverse osmosis expansion building, and “extensive repairs” to the WRF storage building. The contract also includes gutter replacement and other minor repairs to the district’s administration building.
Repairs to the membrane roofs at the administration building, the reverse osmosis plant, and the lime plant are part of the $900,000 contract with Weatherproofing Technologies, along with replacing roofs at three vacuum stations.
To move the repairs along, supervisors also approved a budget amendment for the disaster recovery account of $1.35 million.
“We need to get it fixed, we’re running out of time," Keith Ledford, a district engineer, told supervisors. “Hopefully, we can get it fixed much quicker.”
District Administrator Ray Burroughs told supervisors that he had been assured by the insurance adjustors that the district would be reimbursed at current prices for the repairs. Those repairs had to be paid for before any insurance or FEMA funds are forthcoming.
“It’s just the nature of how the storm hit us,” Supervisor Taylor Meals said, explaining the extent of roof damage the district incurred.
