Englewood Water District office

Englewood Water District office was one of several of the district’s buildings that sustained damage during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

ENGLEWOOD — With substantial hurricane damage to many roofs on the Englewood Water District’s facilities, the district’s board of supervisors acted to get repairs underway.

The district’s board of supervisors unanimously approved contracts with All Steel Buildings and Components Inc. and Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible during the April board meeting.


   

