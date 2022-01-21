A year ago, Lemon Bay High School student and artist Sarah Colbert won second place in the state level competition of the American Water Works Drop Savers poster contest. The Englewood Water District is looking for young artists to compete in this year’s Drop Savers poster contest.
ENGLEWOOD — Young people can flex their artistic muscles, teach water conservation and even earn gift cards for shopping.
As it has for more than 30 years, the Englewood Water District serves as a local sponsor for the 2022 American Water Works Drop Savers poster contest for all K-12 students.
Students can envision a message in a slogan to encourage water conservation. The competitions are divided into five different divisions.
The deadline is March 2 when water district staff will collect and then judge the final selections. The water district will award prizes to first, second and third place winners and honorable mentions in each of the five divisions, and each student who places in the top four get Amazon gift cards and their artwork framed.
The first-place winners will be entered in state-level competition. Last year, Lemon Bay High’s Sarah Colbert won second place in the state. Englewood SKY Academy student Karli Klocinski earned an honorable mention.
For more information, call the Englewood Water District at 941-474-3217.
