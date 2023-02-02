Water District to cable installers: Slow down

ENGLEWOOD — When Ray Burroughs and his operations managers at the Englewood Water District met with fiber optic cable installers this week, the message was: Slow down.
And also: Stop breaking sewer and waterlines.
Burroughs is the administrator of the water district, which serves customers in Sarasota and Charlotte county portions of Englewood.
He told The Daily Sun last week that his crews have been repairing pipes broken at an alarming rate by crews installing Frontier fiber optic cable.
“We’ve had 25 in less than a month,” he said Thursday at the meeting of the water district’s elected board of supervisors.
Charlotte County Utilities reported more than 40 waterline breaks caused by cable installers in the past few months, many in the Englewood area.
North Port and Venice utility departments stated no significant number of recent breaks.
When water pipes are broken, maintenance crews have to find the leak, turn off the water supply, dig down to the break, fix the pipe and then notify customers in the area that there is a water boil advisory in effect. This is done in case bacteria or other contaminants entered the line.
That’s been happening all over the district, in places where crews are boring holes for underground fiber optic cable installation, district officials say.
“We had one home on Seagull Drive that was under a water boil notice for eight days” because of multiple breaks, said Dewey Futch, the district’s water operations manager.
When sewer lines are broken, the crews need to find, dig out and fix the leak, but also clean up any sewage that spilled. District managers have to file a report with state health officials, and sometimes pay a fine.
“It’s not just Frontier,” said David Larson, the district’s sewer operations manager. Last month, the district reported a sewer line break it said was caused by Blue Stream Fiber.
Burroughs said the meeting with representatives of Frontier and “all of their subcontractors” went well.
“They agree that it is unacceptable,” Burroughs said. “We told them that it’s not going to be tolerated. We’re also going to be recouped,” for repairs and possible fines.
Representatives for Frontier did not reply to an email Thursday asking for comment about the discussion with the Englewood Water District.
Frontier replied in an email last week.
“We are investing over $15 million dollars to build fiber to homes and businesses in Englewood so that we can deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to this community,” it stated. “Deploying fiber underground can be like threading a needle at times with all of the various utilities that are deployed underground.”
Communication is key, it stated.
“For that reason, we work closely with the city or county during the build process and ensure we follow all necessary precautions to avoid interfering with other utilities as we build. In the unfortunate event we are responsible for causing damages, we work diligently to fix it.”
Taylor Meals, the board of supervisors chair, said when other utility companies call to ask the district to locate its underground lines, “we’ve been johnny-on-the-spot.”
Water District officials pointed out that the companies use their own utility locating companies as well.
There have been no reported breaks since the meeting with the cable installers, Burroughs said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.