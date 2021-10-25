ENGLEWOOD — The members of the Englewood Democratic Club will continue their discussion of local water issues at their first open membership meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
This will be the club’s second presentation of a three-part series on the area’s water system. There will be ample time for questions.
Dennis Ragosta, government affairs program manager for the Southwest Florida Water Management District, will speak. Ragosta has been with the district since 2018 and serves in the district’s Southern Region. His area of responsibility is for Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee counties. One of his main responsibilities is to help analyze policy at the local level and how it impacts district initiatives. He will give a brief overview of the water district and what it does.
Also speaking will be JP Marchand, who serves as the Water Resources Bureau Chief for the district. In his role, he helps facilitate staff to help identify projects throughout the district’s 16-county region pertaining to water resources. He will be presenting on the district’s role in utilities and water resources.
All vaccinated Democrats are invited to join in learning more about water. For more information call 941-270-3441 or email us at englewooddemclub@gmail.com
