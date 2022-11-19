ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School juniors Rooney Stelzer and Hunter Andres proudly explained how a grant from Englewood Beach Waterfest helped remove 133,249 plastic bottles from the landfill.
The 16-year-olds are members of the LBHS Marine Conservation Club. They spent Saturday at the Offshore Powerboat Association's world championship racing at Englewood Beach.
The two-day event drew thousands of fans to watch about six dozen race teams compete for the sport's world title in the Gulf of Mexico.
This year's theme is "Racing for Recovery" as Waterfest is happening just seven weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. Race teams made it a point to return to Englewood and help boost the economy for the weekend. Area residents get free entry to the races.
Besides racing, the event includes a kid area and welcomes environmental groups to show off what they do in the community.
Stelzer and Andres were happy to talk about their conservation club Saturday, and its two ongoing projects — the water bottle replacement coolers on campus and seagrass restoration.
"We grow seagrass in the four tanks at Lemon Bay High School," said Stelzer, club president. "We are very excited about our water bottle replacement program. We replaced all of the water fountains with these water coolers. You put your bottle or cup under it and reuse it over and over."
The grant from the nonprofit Englewood Beach Waterfest board paid for four coolers and another from the Lemon Bay Conservancy paid for the last four of the 16 on campus. Club members raised money in the last few years for the others.
They are now growing the seagrass to help replenish it for young sea life.
"The seagrass is scarred," said Andres, who was headed to coach hockey at Tringali Park in Englewood after volunteering at Waterfest.
The group used their logo, drawn by a boat captain Mike Lintz as art work for children to color at the club's table.
Layla Ridgeway, 7, of Fort Lauderdale, learned about saving sea creatures from Stelzer as she colored.
Her parents came to Waterfest to support their friend Vance Hagen, owner of Team Meanstreak who was the 2021 OPA world champions. The Ridgeways are staying in Englewood through Monday to make a vacation out of their Waterfest experience.
The Waterfest committee estimates millions of dollars come into the region each year from the two-day even, through hotel and Airb&b rentals, restaurants, retail, fuel and more that's spent locally.
Madi Lutz, 13, L.A. Ainger Middle School student in Englewood also volunteered as an ambassador doing face painting on children and adults. Her mom, Dana, is on the Waterfest board of directors.
"I think it was a great idea to let people in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee counties who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in for free," she said. "I've seen a lot of new faces this year. I believe it gave people who wouldn't have been able to come a chance to see the boat races, treat their children to seeing Mote Marine and the butterfly tent, meet Josh the Otter. It's just a really great opportunity. I think people really needed this today. I think they need a little bit of normalcy away from the hurricane. I'm so glad we could have this event after such a horrible hurricane."
Scott Richards of Venice went to Waterfest with his wife, Pam. He went to the boat with the gunner on it.
"We come here every year," Pam said. "He (Scott) just really wanted to see this (Navy Seal) boat. We love the water. This is a great event."
Debbie Henninger, a Waterfest ambassador, said there was a wreck earlier in the day, but the crew was all right. She said she was glad to see racer Chris Colston back in the race.
"He crashed in Key West," she said. "He had help getting his boat back together and is out at Waterfest in Englewood. I also really love seeing Travis Pastrana here. He's a daredevil. He's like the Danny Duncan guy of racing. He jumps from one bridge to the other. He's amazing."
The Rotary Club of Englewood introduced Adrieya Johnson, 5, and her sister Aria, 7, to Josh the Otter. However, the girls already knew about the flip and float program through Josh the Otter because they read the book.
After touching dried skins of snakes and real sharks jaw teeth, Malayla Maclean, 8, said she liked coming to Waterfest.
"I like to learn about different types of animals and sea creatures," said the Myakka River Elementary School student. "I like everything about Waterfest."
Waterfest continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Gates open at 9 a.m.
