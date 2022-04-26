While commissioners voted unanimously, it wasn't clear sailing.
Waterfest organizers hit a light chop when Commissioner Joseph Tiseo asked organizers when they expect the event would be self-sufficient. Besides the in-kind grant, Waterfest receives $41,000 allocated by the county's Marine Advisory Board.
It's not that Waterfest is a drain upon Charlotte County.
"Every $1 you give us (generates) $100," Waterfest President Steve Gardiner told commissioners.
Overall, Waterfest events generate nearly $4 million in direct and indirect economic impacts, according to studies.
This year alone, Waterfest events are expected to generate 5,500 in motel-hotel and other rentals from speedboat crews and fans who flock to Englewood for race week
The Waterfest organizers keep $60,000 to $70,000 aside as seed money for the following year. Last year, due to COVID and inflation, Waterfest faced higher expenses, and Gardiner said he expects even higher costs this year.
But whatever else Waterfest raises through ticket sales and other revenue sources is donated to local nonprofits and other charities. Waterfest is also a completely volunteer organization.
"The Englewood community got involved," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said, commending the community for being proactive and helping to make Waterfest successful and a signature event for more than a decade.
