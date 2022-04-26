Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races

Boat 742 passes Goofin Around during the Class 7 race at the 2021 Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races in November.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL

MURDOCK — Charlotte County gave its support to this year's Englewood Beach Waterfest.

County commissioners approved unanimously Tuesday an in-kind contribution of $50,000 for sheriff's deputies, stand-by ambulances, permitting costs, buses and other county services

This year's Waterfest events will be Nov. 18-20 with two days of power boats competing for the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championship off Englewood Beach on Manasota Key.

Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races

Southern Arbor Services leads Money Monster during the combined class 3 and 6 race at the 2021 Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races in November off Manasota Key.

As a preview, Waterfest organizers plan its annual Pirate Poker Run in Englewood on Sept. 10.

For more information, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.

While commissioners voted unanimously, it wasn't clear sailing.

Waterfest organizers hit a light chop when Commissioner Joseph Tiseo asked organizers when they expect the event would be self-sufficient. Besides the in-kind grant, Waterfest receives $41,000 allocated by the county's Marine Advisory Board.


It's not that Waterfest is a drain upon Charlotte County.

"Every $1 you give us (generates) $100," Waterfest President Steve Gardiner told commissioners.

Overall, Waterfest events generate nearly $4 million in direct and indirect economic impacts, according to studies.

This year alone, Waterfest events are expected to generate 5,500 in motel-hotel and other rentals from speedboat crews and fans who flock to Englewood for race week

The Waterfest organizers keep $60,000 to $70,000 aside as seed money for the following year. Last year, due to COVID and inflation, Waterfest faced higher expenses, and Gardiner said he expects even higher costs this year.

But whatever else Waterfest raises through ticket sales and other revenue sources is donated to local nonprofits and other charities. Waterfest is also a completely volunteer organization.

Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races

Elite Home Gamerooms is followed by the photo helicopter in November during the combined class 3 and 6 race at 2021 Englewood Beach Waterfest OPA World Championship races.

"The Englewood community got involved," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said, commending the community for being proactive and helping to make Waterfest successful and a signature event for more than a decade.

