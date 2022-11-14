ENGLEWOOD — Locals battered and bruised by Hurricane Ian are invited to take a two-day break and enjoy powerboat racing at Englewood Beach.
For the seventh year, the Offshore Boating Association will stage its national and world championships off Manasota Key. This year's theme is "Racing to Recovery."
Sixty or more powerboats are expected to compete. Gates open 9 a.m. with racing expected to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20.
Hurricane-recovering residents of Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and DeSoto counties will be admitted free to the two-days of racing.
Englewoodbeachwaterfest.com/racing-to-recovery provides lists the ZIP codes of neighborhoods battered by Ian and other details about free entry.
At the gate on the day of racing, residents can present their driver's license or other local identification. Those who purchased tickets in advance, Waterfest President Steve Gardiner said, exchanged their admission tickets for food and drink tickets.
The free admission for hurricane victims is possible through the donations of local businesses and individuals. Information for donors is available online at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Two-day tickets — which include bus transportation and parking — are $25 in advance. Advance sales online will continue until 5 p.m. Friday.
Waterfest is more than powerboat racing; it's a community celebration, officials said.
The Mote Marine Laboratory 2022 Family Conservation Center will be set up Saturday and Sunday at Englewood Beach. It will include shark and other marine life information.
The 2022 Waterfest Beach Oasis Cantina and Food Court will be available Saturday and Sunday at Englewood Beach. On the beach and under tents, local restaurants will offer seafood and regional cuisine. Waterfest will have food for the children as well. The food court will include vendors serving traditional festival foods like funnel cakes, snow cones, popcorn, pretzels, ice cream and more.
Waterfest will be serving beer, wine and mixed drinks, including a special “Raceday cocktail.” Organizers will also offer two VIP tents, one without alcoholic drinks and a second with alcoholic drinks being served.
PRE-RACE PARTIES
• PowerUp Pre-Race Party, 5-10 p.m., Thursday at the Lighthouse Grill, in Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave. The party will see a specially-priced race menu, starting at 5 p.m., a full-cash bar, live entertainment and the unveiling of the “official” OPA Race Weekend signature drinks.
• Free Waterfest Block Party, 5-10 p.m., Friday at the Englewood Shopping Center (in front of Obee's sandwich shop), 262 S. Indiana Ave. The block party includes various competing racing teams with their boats. This year's block party also includes members of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
NO BEACH PARKING
Parking for Waterfest is again offsite. Englewood Beach and Chadwick Park, including parking will be closed Nov. 16-22 for WaterFest.
Parking for the events is available at the Englewood Shopping Center, Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., and Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road. Buses run continually between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Stumpy's golf-cart shuttle service offers free transportation at the Block Party for all handicapped, the elderly and any other Block Party enthusiasts and spectators requiring assistance. Go to the parking lot behind the “closed” Suntrust/Truist Bank 333 S. Indiana Ave. Call 941-822-1444 on cellphones for pick-ups.
More details can be found at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
