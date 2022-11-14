ENGLEWOOD — Locals battered and bruised by Hurricane Ian are invited to take a two-day break and enjoy powerboat racing at Englewood Beach.

For the seventh year, the Offshore Boating Association will stage its national and world championships off Manasota Key. This year's theme is "Racing to Recovery."


