By BOB MUDGE
Staff Writer
People trying to get in and out of Venice when a bridge is up are all too familiar with the “ditch,” formally known as the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
But even though property owners fund it, they probably know little about the West Coast Inland Navigation District, whose job it is to make sure the GICW remains navigable between the Calooshatchee River in Fort Myers and the Anclote River near Tampa.
Serving as the local sponsor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — which dug the federal waterway in the early 1960s — “is our core mission,” said WCIND executive director Justin McBride. “That’s why the WCIND exists.
“We’re (the Department of Transportation) for the water, making sure the channels are marked, deep and wide enough.”
That’s the mission the state of Florida gave it when it created the WCIND in 1947.
Since then, especially in 1979, its responsibilities have been expanded “to include programs to improve and maintain public channels ‘connected’ to the GICW, as well as waters that make a significant contribution to waterway traffic or commerce,” according to its 2017-2021 Strategic Plan.
It was also authorized to assist its member counties — Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee — with “implementing navigation projects, waterway research, erosion and accretion studies and environmental restoration projects.”
But “the water quality is out of our purview,” he said.
The WCIND has taxing power, so property owners in the four counties see its name on their tax bills. It takes a pretty insignificant bite, though — about $7.50 on a home valued at $240,000, the average sales price district-wide, with a $50,000 homestead exemption. Other deductions typically lower the amount more, McBride said.
The revenue funds an office in Venice; the salaries of four full-time employees, including McBride; the remaining operating expenses; and a large portion of the work the WCIND does, supplemented by state and federal money.
“We’ve been very successful in getting federal funding,” McBride said.
In his first year as executive director, he said, about $1 million was awarded to Lee County. Three projects in the Venice area scheduled for later this year will be paid for by an additional $4 million award.
There’s a contract for dredging the Venice Inlet, and he hopes to hire the same contractor to do some dredging at the same time in Lyons Bay, with the sand being deposited in the “sand trap” by Snake Island, which lies just east of the two jetties that protect the inlet.
“Clustering” contracts like that means “they make money and we save money, so it’s a win-win,” McBride said. “We spend the public money we receive very wisely.”
McBride was hired away from the Lee County Department of Natural Resources, where he was the liaison to the WCIND and performed on a county level basically the same duties he does now on a larger scale.
After graduating from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in environmental geographical biophysics systems, he joined the Army Corps of Engineers as a student trainee.
Relocating to Okeechobee, he was a park ranger before taking the job with Lee County in 2001. He also has a master’s degree in environmental management and is a certified district manager.
One of the first things he did after taking over at the WCIND was to get funding for a 50-year study on “shoaling” rates along the length of the waterway, to track and predict the shifting of sand. There hadn’t been a major assessment of the GICW channel in about 40 years, he said.
“If I don’t know what I need to know for my mission, how can I strategically plan?” he said.
Now, largely thanks to Hurricane Irma in 2017, he’s pursuing funding for an update to the 5-inch-thick study.
The district’s population growth could pose some challenges to the GICW and the connected public channels, he said.
There could be issues in getting a permit to try to alter a channel to aid navigation. It’s unlikely any new ones could be dug.
“We’re fairly built-out,” he said.
And federal money may be harder to come by, so that projects will need to be funded from a variety of sources.
One answer might be more county boat ramps, he said.
“This area is the boating capital of the world,” he said. “We need to have that infrastructure ready for them.”
