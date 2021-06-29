SARASOTA — Later this year, Sarasota County will hold public hearings on a plan to rezone 37 county parks, but staff wants to hear initial opinions from the public now.
On Wednesday evening, county staff from the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will hold a virtual neighborhood workshop on Zoom to provide information and answer questions about the proposed rezoning.
County staff stressed through a release that development was not planned. Instead, changing the zoning to the classifications of government use and open use conservation “will allow future park improvements, bring nonconforming land uses into conformity and meet grant requirements,” according to the release.
For example, among the parks under consideration for rezoning are Indian Mound Park, Lemon Bay Park, and Manasota Scrub Preserve in Englewood.
Also included is Senator Bob Johnson’s Landing on the Myakka River near North Port, and Tuscano Park near South Venice.
“The proposed rezone will bring 37 parks sites throughout the county into the appropriate zoning district and back into conformity, allowing for government use/projects and future park improvements,” Parks Director Nicole Rissler wrote in an email.
“The neighborhood workshop will share additional information and answer questions about the rezoning process,” Rissler added.
The virtual meeting will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, and the county is asking that people register in advance.
To register, visit the county website at www.scgov.net, scroll to the calendar at the bottom of the home page and click on June 30 which will list the events for that day including the virtual neighborhood workshop for countywide parks rezone.
Clicking on the event will provide another page describing the workshop and a link to register for the event.
County staff indicated the process for the rezoning will include development review coordination, followed by actual public hearings before the county planning commission and the county commission later this year.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
