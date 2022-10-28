Gail Weiss was someone who earned the respect of those with whom she worked at the Englewood Sun.
Weiss, 85, died Oct. 11 surrounded by her children at the Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte. Like many her age, Weiss battled a complication of illnesses.
“She will be deeply missed by her large, blended family, as well as a lifetime of friends, each of whom were dear to her,” her obituary states.
Her son, Steven Ginsberg, cared for Gail for 11 years. The two, Steven said, were rescued by their landlord from their Rotonda West duplex that flooded during Hurricane Ian.
Gail, who built a career in investment and financial services, and her husband, Dr. Robert Weiss, an optometrist in Connecticut, retired to Englewood in the 1990s. Robert died in February 2010, just before the two were to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The Englewood Sun first hired Gail to work with my late wife Susan who was then the composing manager and whose department created ads for Englewood businesses. When Susan's department merged with composing in Port Charlotte, Gail easily transferred to the editorial department.
“She’s at the top of my list of people I’ve worked with over many years,” said Steve Baumann, then an editorial writer and editor. “As news assistant back in the day, a big part of Gail’s job was to compile a daily regional calendar of events, which was extensive, often more than a half page.”
Baumann recalled Gail's professionalism, how she did her job as if it were the most critical part of the daily newspaper. He described Gail as serious, committed and brilliant.
“If they gave a Pulitzer for community calendars, which they should, she’d have multiple awards,” Baumann said. “She cared deeply about people and about doing the right thing well.”
Renee LePere, then a staff writer, learned first hand how Gail cared for people.
LePere broke her right collar bone while training for her first triathlon. She drove a car with a manual transmission, so she was more restricted from driving than someone driving a car with an automatic transmission.
“Gail drove from Englewood to Port Charlotte every day to get me to work and take me home,” LePere said. “That's friendship.”
Lorraine Anderson, now the city of Venice public information officer, worked closely with Gail when Anderson was the Englewood Sun editor.
“When I worked with her at the Englewood Sun, she was always checking in on her co-workers. always making sure we were OK — even when, maybe, she wasn’t,” Anderson said.
Gail also helped to deepen Anderson's understanding of the Jewish faith, its traditions and foods. For that, Anderson said, she will always be grateful.
"And she was a hard worker, never let anything go unfinished," Anderson recalled. "I always told her, 'You are my sunshine,' because she brought cheer and light wherever she went and to whoever she interacted with."
Given Gail's passion for reading and literacy, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to the "Reading is Fundamental." Donations can be made in memory of Gail H. Weiss at rif.org.
The family also thanked medical staff of ShorePoint Health and Tidewell Hospice Home, both in Port Charlotte, for their care of Gail.
In accordance with Gail’s wishes, a private family burial was held at the Jewish Community Center of Venice Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were made by Englewood Community Funeral Home and memories may be shared at www.englewoodfh.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.