Gail Weiss was someone who earned the respect of those with whom she worked at the Englewood Sun.

Weiss, 85, died Oct. 11 surrounded by her children at the Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte. Like many her age, Weiss battled a complication of illnesses.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments