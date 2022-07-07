ENGLEWOOD — HCA Florida Englewood Hospital is kicking off a free Wellness Education Series that begins July 12.

The hospital will host a series of free health talks. They're designed to encourage healthy lifestyle choices and provide education on topics, including heart health, relief for knee and hip pain, men’s health, women’s health, digestive health and lung cancer prevention, hospital officials say.

“We have a long history of providing exceptional care for our patients within the walls of our hospital. We are happy to have the opportunity to extend that care into the community once again by offering education on a variety of healthy living topics,” said Steve Young, chief executive officer in an email to the Daily Sun. “Patients are making educated decisions about treatments for ailments, such as ankle pain. We want to be a resource for those who want to learn more about their options.”

The first in the series is “Healthy Feet and Relief from Ankle Pain.” Orthopedic specialist Javier Guzman, M.D., a member of the hospital's medical staff, will share education about common causes of foot and ankle pain and treatments, including total knee replacement.

Javier Guzman

The session is 8-9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the hospital's Suncoast Auditorium, 770 Medical Drive, Englewood. A continental breakfast will be served.

Those interested in attending are asked to register at 844-706-8773 or bit.ly/EnglewoodWellnessSeries2022, where you can also learn more about the entire series.

To learn more about HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and follow the hospital on Facebook.

