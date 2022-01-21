ENGLEWOOD — Brandon Moody is taking nothing for granted with Charlotte County's water quality.
He's calling upon "institutional" knowledge of residents to help prioritize solutions, address trouble spots and causes of pollution of the county's waterways.
"It is important for me to hear from Charlotte County's citizens," said Moody, recently appointed as Charlotte County's water quality manager. He hopes to glean from residents where they see trouble spots and potential causes of local pollution.
West County residents Thursday evening pointed out how they viewed the portion of Lemon Bay south of the Tom Adams Bridge as a potential hot spot for pollution.
Moody has been meeting with residents throughout the county promoting a "One Charlotte, One Water" strategic water quality plan. The third of three meetings is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Charlotte Event Center in Punta Gorda.
More than two dozen West County residents listened Thursday evening as Moody explained how West County sees pollution from nutrients in stormwater runoff, e-coli and other bacterium.
He also suggested each portion of the county has "obstacles" that need to be overcome. In West County, tides tend to complicate addressing water quality and water testing.
The major funding source will be derived from the county's various stormwater taxing units. The amounts vary. In West County, the county is committing $54,000 annually from the taxing units.
