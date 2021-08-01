ENGLEWOOD — West Dearborn Street business owners are a bit anxious over construction beginning along street.
Some are wondering when construction will start, while others are dreading the disruption it could bring to business.
“We are all trying to survive (COVID-19),” said Marie Laforge, owner of the Mango Bistro restaurant. “None of us on Dearborn knows what is going on.”
That should soon change.
Sarasota County approved funding for two projects this year, one to redo the sidewalks, parking, landscaping, crosswalks, LED lighting, signs and more for the length of West Dearborn from State Road 776 to Old Englewood Road. The project should take about a year.
The second project focuses on the county-owned Pioneer Plaza between West Dearborn and Green Street on the 300 block, where workers will install a permanent stage and band shell, restrooms and sidewalks.
While the contracts have been signed, and a groundbreaking ceremony was celebrated last month, there hasn’t been any sign of construction — excepting the blinking electrical signs that tell motorists to look out for construction.
The dates for the start of improvements along West Dearborn Street are still being ironed out, but Sarasota County expects Wright Construction Group could begin sometime within the last two weeks of August, CRA manager Debbie Marks said.
Construction representatives met with the Englewood Water District in May in a pre-construction meeting to coordinate the district. District officials were told to prepare to move sewer valve pits, hydrants and other infrastructure along Dearborn in September.
Construction representatives understand, Marks said, any work must be completed before December and the start of the winter season along the 400 and 300 blocks of West Dearborn where several small businesses are concentrated.
The project does call for construction contractors to use period detours but to keep Dearborn open during the course of the work.
As for Pioneer Plaza, Stellar Development expects begin its work Aug. 9 and finish in three to four months.
That concerns Laforge, since it will interfere with the annual Englewood Farmer’s Market, which she said “brings thousands” to West Dearborn.
Laforge played a big part in bringing the farmers market to Englewood 10 years ago and has served on its nonprofit board of directors.
The weekly market is scheduled to open for the season in October.
Lee Perron, manager of the nonprofit farmers market, and Marks have been mapping out alternate locations for the market along Dearborn or possible street closures adjacent to Dearborn. Perron expects to solidify the location in time for the advisory board’s meeting.
There have been worries, too, about the construction taking out trees along West Dearborn.
The trees will be replaced, Marks said, and they will be bigger than thin saplings.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency’s volunteer advisory board will get an update on the two projects at its next meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center.
