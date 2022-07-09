Englewood Chamber of Commerce members Kim Parks, Kathleen Callahan, Brian Faro, with chamber executive director Doug Izzo, produced a YouTube video to encourage shoppers to the 400 block of West Dearborn Street. The video shows how to navigate around the ongoing construction.
The last leg of construction is underway along the 400 block of West Dearborn Street and from the West Dearbon-McCall Road intersection to Indiana Avenue. The road project to renovate West Dearborn is set to be substantially completed in October.
Joe Maxx Coffee, Ivy's on Dearborn and other businesses behind the barriers on West Dearborn Street are open and prepared to serve customers.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
ENGLEWOOD — If a picture is worth a 1,000 words, then local Englewood chamber business leaders believe a video is worth 10,000 words to attract shoppers to the 400 block of West Dearborn Street.
With Kim Parks filming a YouTube video on a cellphone, Kathleen Callahan, Brian Faro and Doug Izzo — executive director of Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce — guide viewers around the construction barriers along the 400 block and to the businesses open to their customers.
Construction is underway from the McCall Road-West Dearborn Street intersection east to Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) and on the north side of the 400 block where various retail businesses and restaurants are backed.
And one lane, the south side and east bound lane of the roadway remains open to traffic.
Despite the inconveniences, several shop owners were optimistic.
"We're doing OK," said Karen Tyree of Ivy's on Dearborn. "We getting our regulars in and some new people."
Tryee, like other Dearborn merchants, noted how it's normally slow during the summer months. But even with the construction, locals are not giving up their patronage of Dearborn.
Kris Hartley, of Joe Maxx Coffee, also said her patrons aren't letting the construction stop them.
Parking is available, but the business owners agreed they would like to see more signs for motorists. The Englewood Community Development Agency reported how additional signage will be posted to help motorists navigate around the construction.
Overall, the $7.6-million construction project that will renovate West Dearborn is moving on schedule and within its budget.
Sarasota County expects project itself to be substantially complete by mid-October. The county will then conduct a 30-day punchlist inspection of the project before signing off on the work.
