Construction workers are busy on the 400 block of W. Dearborn St., where new sidewalks, curbs drainage and parking spaces are coming in. Businesses, including Comadres and Village Barber Shop, Serendipity Boutique, remain open for business.
Construction workers are busy on the 400 block of W. Dearborn St., where new sidewalks, curbs drainage and parking spaces are coming in. Businesses, including Comadres and Village Barber Shop, Serendipity Boutique, remain open for business.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Construction workers are working on the 400 block of West Dearborn Street, however businesses on both sides of the street remain open.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The westbound lane of the 400 block of West Dearborn Street is closed due to construction, however the eastbound lane has stayed open for access to businesses.
ENGLEWOOD — Rain, rain go away so West Dearborn construction can be completed today.
Thanks to summer rains, Wright Construction earned 20 additional days to be substantially complete with the $7.6 million construction project to renovate West Dearborn Street from the Dearborn-Indiana Avenue intersection west to the Dearborn-Old Englewood Road intersection.
The project itself calls for decorative intersections, new sidewalks and additional parking along with other amenities along West Dearborn.
Wright Construction crews are now concentrating construction east of the McCall Road intersection and the north side of the 400 block of West Dearborn.
The goal is to complete the work on the north side of the 400 block by mid-September. Work along the 100 block of West Dearborn is set to be completed by mid-September and then, that crew will to start work on the south side of the block.
Instead of being substantially completed by Sept. 15, the goal now is for construction to be substantially completed by Dec. 1.
But that completion date could change again, Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency manager Debbie Marks cautioned Dearborn business owners in an Aug. 25 email.
CURTAILING PLANS
The delay led to the cancellation of the traditional Pioneer Days Parade along West Dearborn on Labor Day and the three-day festival that was planned for Pioneer Plaza.
Other Pioneer Days events are scheduled for this weekend and next weekend.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is sponsoring the annual Cardboard Boat Races beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
On Sunday, Pioneer Days Chalkfest is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at Dever Park.
Don’t forget about the Diaper Derby, hosted by the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St. and set for 2 p.m. Sept. 4.
In addition to Pioneer Days, members of the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset plan to stage the annual nonprofit Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market on Thursdays starting in October, at the Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St.
STAYING THE COURSE
A construction crew with backhoes and a cement mixer worked in front of Comadres Mexican restaurant at 498 W. Dearborn St., Englewood this week. The sidewalk was torn up and patrons had to navigate their way around the construction, into the restaurant.
But they did.
"It's affected us a lot, especially the last five to six weeks," Pegre Diaz said.
Even so, she and her husband, Ruben, keep their restaurant open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.
They aren't alone. Most West Dearborn merchants are ready to welcome customers.
For those who venture out and brave the construction project for an authentic Mexican cuisine, the couple said they are offering a 20% discount to customers. For more information, call 941-475-4010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.