ENGLEWOOD — The new welcome sign that will arch across West Dearborn Street is unpacked and will be up soon.
The goal is to have the sign erected Wednesday so as not to interfere with the various farmers markets along West Dearborn on Thursday.
The sign is one of the finishing touches on the 16-month, $7.6-million road project that rebuilt the roadway, sidewalks and intersections in Englewood's traditional business district.
The road was torn up from one end of West Dearborn Street to the other during the project, which is now nearly complete.
Wright Construction is expected to be substantially complete the project Jan. 5 when county officials will carry out its punch list inspection of the streetscape.
Most of the work appears to be complete. Between the decorative intersections, the roadway sports new paving.
Workers for Wright Construction and the Kimley Horn engineering firm are will likely erect the road-spanning sign this week.
Sarasota County has planned a commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony for 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St.
In other work, Florida Power & Light workers have removed the unsightly power pole and line from the middle of Pioneer Plaza at 325 W. Dearborn St.
The wooden power pole became intrusive with the construction of a permanent stage in the plaza. FPL rerouted the power line underground along the Green Street right of way, at the back side of the plaza.
With the conclusion of the Dearborn Street project, Debbie Marks, the county's Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency manager, intends to retire. Her successor, Marcie Castaneda, is now familiarizing herself and assisting with West Dearborn and other CRA goals and projects.
For more information, call the CRA at 941-473-9795.
