ENGLEWOOD — West Dearborn Street projects keep moving forward.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board learned Monday that construction crews will be moving east Jan. 17 to begin work on the stretch from Maple Street to McCall Road.
When completed, improvements will include decorative intersections and sidewalks, new LED lighting and signs, pedestrian gathering areas, additional on-street parking and a gateway sign.
“They keep going the best they can,” said Keith Rowley, whose insurance agency is in the middle of the construction project.
At the same time, the construction on a band shell, permanent bathrooms and other amenities at the Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street is also moving ahead.
Sarasota County commissioners will discuss the plaza Feb. 8, establishing a formal name for the plaza. It is an area where many community events have been held — and will be again after construction is completed.
While the West Dearborn projects keep pushing ahead, stormwater drainage and other improvements are stalled along South McCall Road from its West Dearborn Street intersection south to its Indiana Avenue (State Road 776), north of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line.
CRA manager Debbie Marks said the county still needs several construction easements before moving forward with the project.
Dearborn veggies
Soon after Lee Perron announced in August was ending the nonprofit farmers market on West Dearborn Street, Keith Rowley and other members of the newly formed Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset stepped up and created the nonprofit Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market.
Like the other farmer markets, the Olde Englewood market operates 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.
With the plaza closed, vendors set up on the properties of Elaine Miller’s Suncoast Architects and Rowley Insurance on West Dearborn Street across from the Pioneer Plaza now under construction.
Despite crowds of more than 3,000 patrons, Sunset Rotary members Rowley and Mike Looney still hear from people who do not realize the farmer markets are alive and well and serving patrons every Thursday on West Dearborn.
For more information about the Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market, visit its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.