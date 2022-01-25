ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County's revitalization of West Dearborn Street keeps moving forward with Wright Construction crews now working between the Mango Street and McCall Road intersections.

"Please be patient with us," asked Debbie Marks, manager for the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.

Businesses are staying open. Patrons are asked to access places like La Stanza and Mango Bistro from West Green Street, which runs parallel to West Dearborn. You can get to Rowley Insurance, Englewoods on Dearborn and the weekly farmers markets from Cocoanut Avenue, which runs behind those businesses.

The Mango-McCall section of roadway may take more than 60 days to complete since plans call for additional parking along Dearborn. Mango Street will see decorative colored brick intersections, like those at the Elm and Orange street intersections.

When completed, West Dearborn will have a new look with new sidewalks, new LED lighting and signs, pedestrian gathering areas, a gateway sign, and other amenities.

The construction will continue east to the State Road 776 intersection. Then, once the winter season concludes, Wright Construction will work west to the West Dearborn-Old Englewood Road intersection.

And as the construction continues along the roadway, so does construction of a new stage, restroom and pathways at the Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block.

While normally the plaza site of the nonprofit farmers market and other community events, its closure and roadway construction hasn't stopped patrons of the farmers markets turning out Thursday mornings.

The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset and J.J. Taylor Distributing have planned their second Englewood Beer Fest, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on West Dearborn Street.

The goal now is for Wright Construction to be substantially complete by September and for the county to complete its "punch list" inspection of the project in October.

