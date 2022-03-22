ENGLEWOOD — Time to commemorate the plaza on West Dearborn Street with an official name.
Up until now, the plaza at 325 W. Dearborn St., has been called Dearborn Plaza or Pioneer Plaza — or anything else anyone desired.
For more than a decade, the open-space plaza has been a popular location for farmers markets, art shows, concerts and other community events.
Now it needs a real name.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board will recommend Thursday to the Sarasota County Commission what it thinks that official name should be. The advisory board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd.
County commissioners will make the final decision on the official name.
The plaza remains closed while workers are finishing building permeable pathways, a permanent band shell and restrooms.
County officials plan an official ribbon cutting at the plaza at 9:30 a.m. May 20.
Meanwhile, Englewood’s winter and spring farmers markets are still being held Thursdays elsewhere along West Dearborn Street. The Rotary Club of Englewood’s 40th Spring Fine Arts Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on West Dearborn Street.
The county did put out a call for the public to offer suggestions, but the response was lean. Tuesday was the deadline for suggestions.
Sarasota County does not name its facilities willy-nilly. It follows a specific naming criteria:
• A person well-known as an elected or appointed official or a volunteer community leader.
• A person or group who has positively influenced a large populace of the county through significant contributions of money, time and/or materials.
• Any person or group who had significant involvement in the acquisition or development of the county facility.
• A person or group whose civic leadership has contributed to the betterment of the community.
OTHER BUSINESS
At the meeting Thursday, the advisory board will also be asked to recommend permitting the Englewood Area Board of Realtors Trade Show 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26. It will be the first community event to be held at the renovated plaza.
Meanwhile, Wright Construction continues its renovations along West Dearborn Street. Construction crews closed and are now working on a decorative intersection at the West Dearborn and McCall Road. Detour signs are posted.
For more information, call the Englewood CRA office at 941-473-9795.
