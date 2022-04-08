ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District is testing its water distribution system and ensuring its customers are healthy and free of lead contaminants.
To do that, the water district wants to know what's in your pipes — or, more accurately, what your pipes and fittings are made of.
Water customers are asked to help in the effort.
"Englewood Water District is proud to provide safe drinking water for our citizens," EWD Administrator Ray Burroughs said. "(We) are thankful for their participation in this important survey."
District officials ask their customers to take an online survey at www.englewoodwater.com to ensure their water is safe and free of lead contaminates. Customers are asked to complete the survey by June 1. Those without computer access can call 941-474-3217.
In December, the Environmental Protection Agency mandated utilities take a "comprehensive service line inventory" of water distribution systems to determine whether lead contaminants are present.
The Englewood Water District's water system is made up of 260 miles of water lines that serve more than 20,000 customers.
The EPA expects utilities to inspect and complete testing by December 2024.
Fortunately, the water district primarily uses PVC lines in its distribution system.
However, plumbing that runs from a customer's water meter into their home or business — especially those built before 1987 — could be contaminated.
Among the questions, the online survey explains how to identify lead piping or copper piping held together with lead solder.
District officials plan to include an instructive film to assist customers.
For additional information, call the district office at 941-474-3217 or visit englewoodwater.com.
