ENGLEWOOD — As Hurricane Ian lashed Southwest Florida, including Englewood on Sept. 28, nothing was immune from its wrath — not even the Englewood Water District.

An after-action report prepared following the storm details not only the destruction the water utility incurred, but also what officials learned and plan to correct for future storms.


Hurricane Ian EWD control panel damage

Hurricane Ian caused a power surge that blasted through a control panel at the Englewood Water District reverse osmosis water treatment plant.

Email: barbara

richardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments