ENGLEWOOD — As Hurricane Ian lashed Southwest Florida, including Englewood on Sept. 28, nothing was immune from its wrath — not even the Englewood Water District.
An after-action report prepared following the storm details not only the destruction the water utility incurred, but also what officials learned and plan to correct for future storms.
“While EWD is still in recovery mode …,” the brief executive summary notes, “The analysis, findings, and recommendations presented in this After-Action Report are vital for continuously improving EWD’s ability to respond and recover from future disasters.”
“The recommended solutions focus on enhancing the emergency plans and overall strategies for emergency management, addressing tactical, operational, technological, and procedural components of EWD’s response and recovery efforts.”
THE DAMAGE
Like many other residents the water reclamation facility and water treatment plant lost power, although the latter facility operated with an emergency generator.
Ian destroyed the emergency generator at the water reclamation plant.
With flows in the distribution system higher than normal, the decision was made to shut down distribution pumps to preserve the remaining water that was in storage.
As the storm raged, the loss of internet and cellular service made communication nearly impossible.
Following the hurricane, crews began to assess the damage and the report states what was found succinctly.
“EWD sustained massive damage to the wastewater plant, essential operating equipment, warehouse, offices, lift stations and water tower,” the report notes.
Emergency repairs began Sept. 29 and continued over the next 12 days.
Among those were:
• Turning off valves to stop leaks as they were called in.
• Connecting generators to power up sewage lift stations.
• Opening an interconnection to Sarasota County to access an emergency supply of water.
• Restoring pumps at the water treatment plant.
• Cleaning debris from the system.
The report notes the continuing lack of electrical power that hampered repair and restoration efforts, but by Oct. 7, the distribution system was fully functional, and a precautionary boil water notice was rescinded on Oct. 10.
While the district is still obtaining estimates the preliminary range for the damage caused by Ian is $3 million according to Finance Director Lisa Hawkins.
IMPROVEMENTS
Topping the list of improvements the district has made is communication with customers before, during and after the storm, with possible solutions being mass notifications going out using CodeRed or Everbridge.
Communications with staff due to the loss of cellular service could be improved with the purchase of long-range walkie talkies and reinstalling radio units in all EWD vehicles.
With the excessive water loss that occurred in mobile home parks, shutting off water service when evacuation orders are issued will aid in mitigating water loss.
Also, communication can be improved with park managers, so residents of these homes will know what to expect.
The lack of cellular service also affected access to GIS maps on mobile devices or iPads. Possible solutions for this problem include transferring them to a pdf format for use in the field, print paper maps, or have laminated maps that can be written on.
Locating an alternate source to secure backup generators is a must, and getting continuing contracts in place will secure assistance in repairs to buildings.
WHAT WENT RIGHT
Despite the massive problems faced by the utility both during and after the storm, there were areas where pre-storm planning worked according to the final section of the after-action report.
From the report, those included:
• Staff was well fed and there was plenty of water. Cheney Brothers orders went smoothly.
• Fuel onsite for work vehicles was very helpful while local gas stations were offline.
• The customer service department was manned as soon as roads were cleared. Customers being able to call and get a live person helped tremendously.
• All generators are on an annual maintenance plan with a contractor, and kept in good running condition, with weekly testing as required.
As noted by Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger regarding a March 2 meeting with EWD and Charlotte County officials where results of the report were shared, “It was very positive with a lot of good suggestions,” Cutsinger said. “This will be very good for our community.”
