ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County parks employees want to let Englewood residents know what's new at their parks — and they'd like to get an idea about what they should be working on next.
County officials are inviting the public to a public meeting set for 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road. The topic is that well-used park, plus an older and smaller one, Englewood Park, formerly known as the Englewood Recreation Center.
Projects at the two parks are already programmed, but some adjustments may be possible resulting from input county staff hears from the public at the meeting.
"County staff will be available to answer questions following a brief presentation," a press release stated. "Maps, photos and other displays will also be available to review."
Lights now illuminate the four outdoor tennis and 12 pickleball courts behind the recreation building at the Englewood Sports Complex, which was opened to the public in 2002. New courts will be lighted. The outdoor courts are open nightly and the lights stay on until 10:15 p.m. now through May.
But that's only a beginning.
The county also plans to install new lighting at the Sports Complex's soccer fields. Two of the park's four soccer fields are now lighted, and the county intends to light the unlighted fields, as the sport gains popularity.
The county's fiscal years extend from Oct. 1 to Sept. 31. Englewood Sports Complex athletic field lighting is budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year 2020. The new pickleball courts are budgeted for design and permitting in 2021 and construction and 2022.
Facelift for oldest park
Originally, the site of the Englewood Recreation Center on Orange Avenue had been a 10-acre lemon grove in the late 1800s, in the heart of the newly platted Englewood, according to the research of Sun historical columnist Diana Harris. Hard winters killed off the citrus and the property remained fallow for the longest while.
In 1947, Peter Buchan — then a county commissioner from Englewood — had the county designate the property as park land. The county, however, wasn't prepared to invest too much into the park, beyond constructing a building shell with inoperable bathrooms.
“So, a bunch of local people got together. I’ve always loved the spirit of Englewood," Buchan's son-in-law Jack Tate told Harris in an interview. "If you want something done, don’t cry about it. Figure out the way to do it and do it. We did that time and time again getting the (Elsie Quirk Library) started, the fire department and the Rec Center.
"We raised money, got people to donate supplies and their time on the weekends and we got it all put together," Tate recalled. "Then we went to the county and said ‘We now have a Rec Center, we’ve done this and that, it’s operable and we want you to run it and provide funds to operate it.’ And they did."
Sarasota County isn't forgetting the Rec Center now.
Under the Englewood Park Project for the Rec Center, two new additional tennis courts and new restrooms will be added to the park. New sidewalks are also planned to improve accessibility between the expanded parking, tennis courts, playgrounds and restroom. In addition, new sidewalks will be added to improve connectivity to the surrounding neighborhood.
The new tennis courts at the Rec Center are budgeted for design and permitting in 2020 with construction in 2021.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
