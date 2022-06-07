ENGLEWOOD — With a new look coming soon for West Dearborn, are there commercial uses that should be prohibited along Englewood's main street?
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board will answer that question at its next meeting, set for 1 p.m. Monday in the Lemon Bay Park Environmental Center.
Possible conflicts exist.
There is the county's Main Street Overlay District regulations, overseen by the CRA and its community board of directors.
And there are underlying Sarasota County zoning and land use codes for commercial property.
Sometimes, the county's codes will allow something perceived as inappropriate or incompatible with the CRA goals for West Dearborn.
This conflict came to light earlier this year, when a medical marijuana dispensary planned to move into the former Bank of America branch at West Dearborn and State Road 776.
CRA board members expressed disdain about that kind of business at the gateway to the West Dearborn shopping district, even though it was allowed by Sarasota County's codes.
The business found another location in Englewood.
The Main Street overlay's goal is: "To be an active pedestrian area with an emphasis on activities and amenities at the street level. The importance of the pedestrian and image corridor shall be recognized and reinforced in creating a main street or downtown environment."
Advisory board members are set to discuss that topic at the meeting.
The board will also be updated on the progress of West Dearborn and South McCall projects.
The West Dearborn road works continues, with the contractor ready to begin improvements along the 400 block.
Not so for South McCall.
The South McCall Road project calls for stormwater drainage and other ancillary improvements from West Dearborn to the State Road 776 intersection at the Charlotte County line.
Sarasota County still needs less than a dozen easements property owners before any work can begin.
Also, the CRA advisory board will discuss the 50 to 60 responses about improvements along the roadway from South McCall Road property owners. The responses, CRA manager Debbie Marks suggested, are "all over the place."
COMMEMORATIVE BRICKS
In preparation new sidewalks along the 400 block of West Dearborn Street, the CRA has begun collecting the commemorative bricks lining the sidewalks.
The idea for the bricks themselves originated as a cooperative fundraising "Buy-a-Brick" effort between Olde Englewood Village Association and the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency in 2000. The installation of engraved decorative bricks along the West Dearborn sidewalks was coordinated with a larger streetscaping project.
Money went to the OEVA improvement fund, which helped pay for community events at the time and to cover the costs of marketing Dearborn Street. Bricks were originally sold for $40 a piece, two for $75, and three for $100.
Reclaiming the bricks is free. To learn more or to claim a brick, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Unclaimed bricks will end up with the Lemon Bay Historical Society at the historic Green Street Church, located on State Road 776 and adjacent to the Lemon Bay Cemetery, or with the Lemon Bay Woman's Club at the corner of Cocoanut and Maple streets.
Bricks that aren't claimed and commemorate individual veterans or the branches of the armed services will be relocated to the Veterans Memorial at the west end of West Dearborn.
