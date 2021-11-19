ENGLEWOOD — With some bank branches closing their doors in Englewood this year, and more coming in January, people who stashed their stuff for years in safety deposit boxes are suddenly left with their valuables.
But just how valuable are the valuables?
Brad Ault and Walter Westcott want to help displaced bank customers who need their valuables appraised. Their goal is to help people make decisions about what to do with their stuff, based on how valuable it is.
Today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the appraisers will be at 406 N. Indiana Ave., Suite 10, in Englewood helping people with appraisals for free.
"In the past few years I've seen seven banks close in Englewood," said Ault, a longtime Englewood resident and president of Ault's Driving School. "Sometimes people put things in the safety deposit box that aren't worth more than it actually is, and they end up paying $150 a year for something that doesn't have great value, but has more of a sentimental connection."
The men will review items including stock certificates and bonds, coins and U.S. and foreign paper currency, sports cards, bullion, antique toys, postage stamps, gold, jewelry, sterling silver flatware and serving pieces and other collectibles. They will also examine guns, but they must be unloaded and in a case or box. For larger collections, customers must make an appointment. However, walk-ins are welcome today.
There are more than 2,000 safety deposit boxes at the two Englewood SunTrust banks, which will be closing in the next couple months. Customers received notices to pick up their items. When banks close, they will move the unretrieved contents of safety deposit boxes to another location, Ault said.
"It will be harder for customers to get the items," he said. "We will work with each person and explain the value of their item. We can give suggestions to keep and secure it, sell it in Charlotte or Sarasota counties, or dispose of something if there's no value.
"Someone paid for 24 safety deposit boxes at one bank for 33 years," he said. "They paid $150 per box each year. Each box only had a value of $75 to $100 inside. Another person paid for a box every year to store common change, totally a couple hundred bucks. They weren't collectible or valuable coins. They didn't need to be in a safety deposit box."
Additional appraisal sessions are planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec 11, Jan. 15, and Feb. 12 at 406 N. Indiana Ave., Suite 10, across from the Englewood Elks near the Goodwill.
