NORTH PORT — Volunteers for the Point in Time Homeless Count throughout Sarasota County assumed homeless men and women knew the count was coming.
That’s why Monday and Tuesday — when they were conducting their homeless count in Sarasota and Manatee counties — the volunteers were hard pressed to find anyone to count and interview.
North Port police officer Erin Finnegan, the department’s Homeless Outreach Liaison, said this could’ve happened for a number of reasons. Homeless people could have a warrant, or been distrustful, she said. People could be experiencing mental health issues, or just plainly did not want to be bothered with answering questions on the survey, which include, “Where did you sleep last night?”
On Monday, the North Port team, which included two members of the Jewish Family & Children Services and a volunteer, visited more than nine sites.
It took two hours to find a homeless man and woman agreeing to be surveyed, for example.
Both were found around the North Port Sun’s office building at Tamiami Trail and Eager Street.
Volunteer Dave Lyon from Venice said of the homeless count experience: “It was the exact opposite of what I would have expected.”
Suncoast Gulf Partnership, the agency leading the count, had 17 outreach teams conducting surveys. Sarasota County was split up into six sections: North Port, Englewood, Venice, Osprey, Nokomis and Sarasota.
According to Aimee Barth, system administrator for Suncoast Gulf Partnership, homeless numbers are due to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by the end of April.
“We strive to have it completed two weeks prior to that deadline because there are other housing counts (housing inventory count) that must be verified along with the PIT (point in time) count,” Barth said.
“The data must be entered, aggregated and verified before we produce a final number.”
A volunteer from social services said she was told that many homeless people know the date of the PIT — and if they don’t want to be found, they’re not going to be.
Volunteers were instructed by the Suncoast Gulf Partnership not to go into the woods without police escort, for safety reasons.
‘The homeless lady’
Finnegan and the accompanying sergeant on Tuesday went with a worker from North Port Social Services and another from Suncoast Gulf Partnership to complete the North Port count.
Finnegan’s position is relatively new to the North Port Police Department, having been doing it for six months. Prior to becoming the homeless liaison, she was a patrol officer dealing with, among others, the homeless.
She worked hard to break the barriers of the homeless seeing her as a regular cop, she said.
To do so she made an effort to understand each person, why they’re on the street, their story, and, if they refuse services, why they want to continue to live this particular lifestyle. Finnegan added when they would first see her, all they saw was the blue uniform.
She had to put in the work to build their trust and make connections with them.
Now, she said, North Port’s homeless will refer to her as “the homeless lady.”
Finnegan on Tuesday led the team through camps that have been identified by either the police department or other county agencies in the county. Many of the camps were unoccupied at the time volunteers walked through them, however.
An empty camp could mean those living there could have been told to leave, or moved somewhere else, had been arrested, or just somewhere else at the moment.
The first camp behind a gas station in North Port used to have 15-20 homeless living there, Finnegan said. Most of their belongings were abandoned, with the trash left behind.
Finnegan spotted a dog tied to a palm tree, signaling at least one camp tenant remained active.
In four hours, the group counting for North Port identified and surveyed three people.
The first man had already received an access point from social services, a bus pass, clothes and food voucher. Next was a couple working with social services to cover their first month’s deposit for housing.
When Finnegan identifies an abandoned camp, she first finds out who owns the property and contacts them. She notifies the property owner that there are people living on their land, and asks if the property owner wants them ticketed as trespassers.
When officers clear out a camp, Finnegan said, it’s important to note that they don’t just go in, clean up, and kick them out, they also offer services available to them in the county.
Six or seven camps have been cleared in North Port since last August.
When a property is to be cleared, police put notification letters around the camp that let people know they have five days to clear out their belongings. On the sixth day, Public Works or Code Enforcement comes in, and anything left behind would be considered trash.
“It’s always a process,” Finnegan said, adding that it can often take weeks to clear a camp.
