ENGLEWOOD — The Fourth of July weekend left Englewood area beaches a mess.
Up and down Manasota Key, people celebrating Independence Day or just going out for some sun and fun left behind their mess: food and drink containers, plastic toys, discarded clothing and flip-flops, broken beach chairs, spent fireworks, and hundreds and hundreds of cigarette butts.
Starting July 5 and continuing this past weekend, volunteer groups trudged out to picked up after the litterbugs.
Working independently of each other, these groups — Lightspeed Gives, the Englewood Area Board Of Realtors, Random Acts of Kindness-Duk Gear and Friends Of Stump Pass Beach State Park — came up with quite a hefty haul.
One group that also does its share of cleaning up, Keep Charlotte Beautiful Inc., would love to see the other groups coordinate a little bit, to maximize the effort and to keep track of what's out there.
Organizations that register with Keep Charlotte Beautiful or report back the type of litter picked up during cleanups are exceptionally helpful, coordinator Rhonda Harvey said.
"We have resources for groups, like grabbers, T-shirts (that identify volunteers in the group) and buckets," Harvey said. "If they have all of those things, we can give them parking passes."
Keep Charlotte Beautiful ensures groups that register with them don't plan cleanups at the same date and time. Groups are also asked to report the type of litter they collect.
"We use the data for research," Harvey said. "The 2020 National Litter Survey report by Keep America Beautiful Inc. estimates there's nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways. It equates to 152 pieces of litter for every U.S. resident."
Most litter across the United States is small — 4 inches or smaller, she said.
"Most volunteers pick up the larger, more-visible litter," she said. "They leave behind things like candy and straw wrappers and pieces of Styrofoam cups that are eaten by birds and turtles. These things further break down when they end up in the water, and the plastic film resembles fish and bird food. When you cut fish open, you see that plastic."
The cleanup efforts don't go unappreciated.
On Saturday, Lightspeed Gives, which is associated with the Lightspeed Voice communications company, partnered with Keep Charlotte Beautiful, The Beach Guy, Englewood and North Port chambers of commerce, and St. David's Jubilee Center members for a weekend cleanup.
"We had 20 Lightspeed employees and family members come out along with six volunteers," said Ed Hill of Lightspeed Voice. "Brad Fuller, Lightspeed owner, while cleaning the beach with his young son Marco, had a gentleman get out of his beach chair and thanked them for doing what they were doing. I had a person come up to me during our post-event reception at the Sandbar thanking us for the cleanup efforts."
By far, the most frequently collected items were cigarette butts, Hill said.
That's not unusual, Harvey said.
"Cigarette butts are the single most littered item in the United States, even though the recent study shows cigarette butt litter has declined dramatically since 2009," Harvey said.
She said there is twice as much litter from alcoholic beverage containers as from non-alcoholic beverage containers. Beer containers and single-serve wine and one-shot liquor containers top the list. Both categories are ranked ahead of any non-alcoholic beverage products like soda, water, juice, tea and coffee.
The study shows beer container litter is up 27% from 2009.
And that's a lot of what about 30 volunteers with the Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park found on a 3.9-mile beach stretch Saturday at their Trash Bash in partnership with Keep Charlotte Beautiful.
A team of paddlers on kayaks and stand-up paddleboards picked up marine litter and monofilament fishing line and other discarded junk along the mangroves of Ski Alley, the bay side of Stump Pass Beach State Park.
Volunteers collected 46 glass bottles, 120 cans, 64 plastic bottles, five dirty baby diapers and an American flag.
The Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park, which is a subgroup of the Barrier Island Parks Society, a nonprofit organization and a citizen support organization of Florida state parks, is planning the 2021 International Coastal Cleanup at Stump Pass Beach State Park on Sept. 18.
On July 5, a "small but mighty group" armed with grabbers and Duk Gear buckets, Random Acts of Kindness Englewood Chapter volunteers did a "random" cleanup.
Another group planning a second cleanup in two weeks is the Englewood Area Board of Realtors. They cleaned up over the weekend at Stump Pass and welcome volunteers to help from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Englewood Beach.
"The data that's collected from local groups is so important because we can address problems, know how much litter is being collected, where it came from and what kind of things are being left behind on beaches," Harvey said.
"We have 49 affiliates we work with including Keep Sarasota County Beautiful on the Sarasota side of Englewood. We have hundreds of great volunteers who really love keeping our area beautiful."
