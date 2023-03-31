Maybe you've noticed your morning shower smells a little like being in a swimming pool.
Or your laundry load gives off a scent like there's a bit of bleach in it, even though you haven't added any.
Across the region, people who get their water from public utilities — as opposed to those with wells — have noticed a change in the odor, or the taste, of what's coming out of their taps.
Utility facilities posted notices about the temporary change in the water disinfection process but some residents did not see them.
The change is affecting customers in Punta Gorda, North Port, Englewood, Charlotte County and DeSoto County. It has not affected Venice customers.
The Daily Sun reached out to experts about the process and how it might impact humans and pets.
WHAT CHANGED AND WHY?
The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority draws water from the Peace River off Kings Highway in southern DeSoto County, not far from the Charlotte County line. It has a couple of reservoirs and a large water treatment plant.
The authority supplies water to several utilities, including almost all the water for Charlotte County Utilities and DeSoto County, plus a portion of the water used by the city Punta Gorda, the city of North Port and Sarasota County utilities.
The authority sent out a notice in March that its water is being disinfected temporarily with free chlorine rather than chlorine combined with ammonia, which is known as chloramine. The process change was made March 14 and will continue through May 14, the utility stated.
The conversion from chloramines to free chlorine allows the utility purge its distribution system of contaminants, as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The reason: While they help purify drinking water, over time, chloramines can leave a residue in pipes and valves. Free chlorine in water cleans that out.
Other utilities that normally use chloramines are using the process this time of year.
The Englewood Water District started the same process for water treated at its treatment plants on Feb. 28, with plans to continue to May 14.
Sarasota County's free chlorine conversion will take place in early April and will last approximately 30 days, officials said.
The city of Venice uses free chlorine as part of its normal disinfectant process, not chloramines, so it does not have to perform this process.
WHY CHLORINE?
More than 100 years ago, waterborne diseases like typhoid fever and dysentery were a common part of life in the United States — and a common cause of death, too.
In the early 1900s, cities started disinfecting drinking water supplies to kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms.
Both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regard disinfection of drinking water as one of the most important advances in public health.
CAN A PERSON HAVE SENSITIVITY TO CHLORINE?
"Yes," said Dr. Tamas Peredy, medical toxicology specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
"A person can have problems like a burning sensation in their throat, upper airways, and eyelids. They can also develop a rash or suffer an irritant effect to the chlorine
"If they suffer from asthma or upper respiratory illnesses, they could also feel the effect of exposure to additional chlorine," he said.
CAN THE SYMPTOMS BE TREATED?
"Yes. During the weeks there is increased levels of chlorine, you can limit the time in the shower or bath," Perdey said.
Perdey suggested taking a colder shower and possibly opening a window near it, if available.
"You can leave tap water in an open container and the irritant (chlorine) will naturally burn off," he said. "If you are itching or have a rash, you can use a topical skin treatment to lubricate the area."
CAN CHLORINE AFFECT PETS?
"Yes, some pets," Peredy said. "Chlorine and chloramine are toxic to fish, other aquatic animals, reptiles and amphibians. Unlike humans and other household pets, these types of animals absorb water directly into the bloodstream."
He urged people to not keep those animals in water with the disinfectants.
"Chlorine can be removed from water by letting it sit out for a few days or by buying a product at your local pet store that removes the chlorine. Ask your local pet store about methods of removing disinfectants from water for these pets."
But, Peredy said, the amount of chlorine won't affect mammal or bird pets used for watering or bathing animals.
WHAT TRIGGERED THE TREATMENT CHANGE?
While utility officials use this disinfecting process routinely, it's being done shortly after the sudden death of Scott Schmitz on Feb. 19.
The 41-year-old Englewood man died from a form of meningitis caused by a brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, health officials have said.
Schmitz died days after using a nasal cleaning device — a noni pot — which may be used to combat allergy symptoms or a cold by flushing out the nose with water.
An investigation of what happened to Schmitz is ongoing. A team of health department workers recently tested drains at his home. The Department of Health hasn't provided many answers to the public.
A similar situation is playing out with a Charlotte County teen, but it hasn't been linked to tap water.
In July 2022, the family of Caleb Ziegelbauer, then 13, said he had contracted the brain-eating amoeba after swimming at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.
He was treated at a Lee County hospital using an “amoeba protocol,” and is now undergoing extensive rehabilitation. He was recently released from the hospital.
Charlotte County health officials, at the time, said there was no evidence of the amoeba in local waters.
He's still recovering. However, Centers for Disease Control isn't recognizing him as a Naegleria fowleri survivor.
While utility officials haven't said the current free chlorine burn is not connected to the February Naegleria fowleri case, increasing the chlorine levels in the water can help kill Naegleria fowleri
In early March, Charlotte County issued a statement explaining the results of a test "only detected the amoeba at a private residence at the time of testing."
WHAT IS NAEGLERIA FOWLERI?
Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism that lives in soil and warm fresh water, lakes, rivers, and hot springs, according to the CDC. Called the "brain-eating amoeba," it causes a brain infection after the amoeba goes up the nose.
HOW COMMON ARE NAEGLERIA FOWLERI INFECTIONS?
Of the U.S reported cases from 2012 to 2021, 28 people were infected by exposure to recreational water, two people were infected after rinsing their sinuses using contaminated tap water, and one person was infected by contaminated tap water used on a backyard water slide, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most Naegleria fowleri infections happen in young males, especially those 14 and younger. The reasons for this aren’t clear. It’s possible that young boys are more likely than others to participate in activities such as diving into the water and playing in the sediment at the bottom of lakes and rivers.
The death rate is more than 97%, the CDC reports.
HOW DO YOU KILL NAEGLERIA FOWLERI IN PIPES?
Naegleria in water is killed by even a tiny bit of chlorine, according to the CDC.
If Naegleria fowleri is suspected to be in a municipal drinking water system, the water utility may raise disinfectant levels and flush the system to get rid of the brain-eating amoebas.
There is normally a layer of biofilm coating pipes in water systems and homes. If Naegleria fowleri has colonized a water system, it might be found in the biofilm layer.
It is possible that raising disinfectant levels could lead to some of that biofilm coming loose in the water system and wind up coming out of a home faucet, the CDC reports.
When water systems have the disinfectant raised, the water may have a strong chemical taste or smell, but still meets the drinking water standards, according to the CDC.
WHAT PRECAUTIONS CAN YOU TAKE?
The DOH-Charlotte, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, public utilities, and community partners "continue to coordinate and have implemented protective measures to neutralize any potential risk."
According to the Peace River Regional Water Authority, people should flush any cloudy or discolored water that may enter the plumbing by running a faucet for several minutes or until the water runs clear.
DOH-Charlotte is also providing nasal clips and educational materials while supplies last at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
"It is essential to seek medical attention right away if you experience any of the following symptoms after a nasal water exposure, such as a sinus rinse: headache, fever, nausea, disorientation, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, loss of balance, or hallucinations," the Department of Health stated.
These are all symptoms of Naegleria fowleri, according to the CDC.
For more information on preventing waterborne germs, visit
