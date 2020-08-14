ENGLEWOOD — Asphalt is peeling and sliding from the road base along Winchester Boulevard South.
Last month, Sarasota County finished repaving its heavily pot-holed 3.5-mile stretch of Winchester Boulevard North. The project re-covered the road from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line north to River Road.
But now, about a mile south of the county line, Charlotte County Public Works is looking at asphalt problems on the southern leg of Winchester, built five years ago for $30 million. The top level of the paved road has come unattached from the road base in several places, buckling in long segments, opening holes and creating ridges. Parts of the road resemble melted wax.
It's a problem Public Works staff has been studying for almost a year.
"We have data collected," said County Engineer Joanne Vernon. Public Works staff is preparing to report to the county commissioners on their findings.
Sarasota and Charlotte counties cooperatively built Winchester North from South River Road south to its State Road 776 in 2002.
In 2015, Charlotte County built the 3-mile, four-lane Winchester South. It extends from State Road 776 to Placida Road. Charlotte County dedicated Winchester South to former Commissioner Mac Horton, who championed its construction for years.
Normally, Public Works officials expect a collector road, like Winchester, to need repaving in 15 to 20 years — but not to need patching or repaving five years after it's finished.
In the fall of 2019, Englewood motorists reported how asphalt in both the north and south lanes peeled back from the road base. The damage created long linear cracks, different from the potholes that plagued motorists on Winchester North.
The damage appears in the southbound lanes, near the road's terminus with Placida Road. It also occurs in a 1-mile stretch in the northbound lanes from Appleton Road to Aloha Road near State Road 776.
Charlotte County has applied at least one big patch to the road this year.
Public Works officials described what Winchester was experiencing as "slippage," associated with the appearance of crescent-shaped cracks. Slippage is often caused by a moving, braking, or turning vehicles and enhanced by acceleration and deceleration.
Tale of two roadways
The Winchester roadway not only adds traffic circulation for Englewood and the Cape Haze peninsula, the roadway serves as an essential hurricane evacuation route for the Englewood East, Grove City, Rotonda West, Placida, Boca Grande communities.
Charlotte County's 1% sales tax extension paid $11.6 million of the $30 million for Winchester South's design and construction. The remaining funds came from West County road impact fees paid by new development, along with Florida Department of Transportation grants and miscellaneous funding sources.
Winchester North, however, was a joint project. Sarasota County and Charlotte County split up the the costs of road project when it was originally planned.
Sarasota County oversaw the $10.2 million construction contract and provided funds for the development and environmental study and to obtain rights of way for the Winchester North that runs through Sarasota County.
Charlotte County funded the design and construction of Winchester North, as well as acquisition of additional rights of way, through a share of its gasoline tax and a portion of Charlotte's 1-percent sales tax approved by voters in 1998.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.