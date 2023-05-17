South River Road, which connects Englewood to U.S. 41, is a mostly two-lane road that's prone to flooding. Now, a proposal from a construction firm to widen and elevate this road via a private-public partnership is making its way around Sarasota County offices.
South River Road, which connects Englewood to U.S. 41, is a mostly two-lane road that's prone to flooding. Now, a proposal from a construction firm to widen and elevate this road via a private-public partnership is making its way around Sarasota County offices.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
A driver guides his truck through a partially flooded portion of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. Conditions on the road have not changed since then.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
A driver guides his truck through a partially flooded portion of South River Road in this 2013 file photo.
SARASOTA — Could South River Road between Englewood and North Port be widened sooner than local officials ever thought possible?
An unsolicited proposal currently under review by Sarasota County transportation officials could do just that, perhaps by 2026 or 2027.
The unsolicited proposal received by the county last November was from Phillips & Jordan, a construction company based in Knoxville, Tennessee, with a regional office in San Antonio, Florida, that specializes in large public projects.
It proposes a public-private partnership for the design and construction of South River Road from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard, and along Winchester to the Charlotte County line.
Widening and improving the flood-prone road has been on the county’s radar for 20-plus years, but funding for the project has been lacking.
Also underway for the past two years are discussions with Wellen Park for a developers agreement to widen a portion of the road from U.S. 41 to East River Road. A target date for completion of the agreement is set for July 31.
“Through our partnerships with Wellen Park LLP, and Sarasota County, we have developed a lucrative program that brings both value and benefit to the citizens of Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee Counties,” wrote Matt Eidson, a regional manager for the company in a cover letter accompanying the proposal.
“As the Owner, Sarasota County will benefit from the expedited progress schedule, available on-site resources, multiple public and private funding sources, and an integrated project delivery process,” Eidson continued.
Local design/construction firm Kimley Horn and Associates is also listed as a partner in the proposal.
Kimley Horn has a long history studying South River Road, and that history will be beneficial in saving time and money if the county accepts the proposal.
While the proposal does not contain an estimated cost for construction of the 7-mile project, the proposed fee for the design phase is listed at almost $6.4 million.
The letter states that firm has “identified multiple funding sources” including grants, other allocations, “and if necessary, private financing.”
According to the proposal, “The proposed project widens the existing footprint from two lanes to a divided highway consisting of four lanes, grassed median, updated turn lanes and intersections along with pedestrian and bicycle lane capabilities.”
Public Works Director Spencer Anderson wrote in an e-mail that the proposal remains under review. He did not indicate when that review would be completed.
County commissioners were recently made aware of the unsolicited proposal, but were given no other details during an update on the board’s priorities.
The Florida Department of Transportation is in the middle of a three-year construction project to widen its portion of River Road, the five-mile stretch from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75. The project, estimated to cost $45.7 million, was started in 2022 and is expected to be complete by 2025.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.