ENGLEWOOD — Sarah Renaud is readjusting to life without her high school sweetheart.
Sarah first met Cameron in 2005 when they were students at Lemon Bay High in Englewood.
"We both worked at Dairy Queen," she said. "He had been working there several months longer than me, so he helped train me and we were such an amazing team from the start. I'm actually six months, to the day, older than him, so I was a junior and he was a sophomore when we met."
Both graduated from Lemon Bay High School. Cameron loved football. He played tight end on the varsity team. He went on to play for a couple local semi-pro football teams, winning state champion title with the Florida Veterans, a Charlotte County team, in 2011.
In 2012, Cameron proposed marriage.
"We'd be celebrating our eight-year anniversary in January," Sarah Renaud said. "I knew from the start, in high school, that I wanted to marry him. I knew he'd be an incredible father."
Before the couple had children, they decided Sarah would stay at home and take care of them.
"This incredible man of mine accomplished that, and for the last several years, I've been a stay-at-home mom to our two children," she said.
On Oct. 23, everything changed.
The family went to the haunted drive-through trails sponsored by the Nokomis Fire Department at Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey. While heading home to Englewood on U.S. 41, a car crossed a grassy median and slammed the driver's-side door.
"We were laughing about something and I was looking out towards my window, and all of a sudden Cameron goes 'oh s---' and I just remember flying through the air and rolling for what felt like forever," Renaud said.
Their 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son suffered mild injuries and returned from the hospital the next day. Cameron did not make it.
Sarah says she will always cherish the memories of her husband and has gentle daily reminders.
"Our first born, our daughter, is just like him," Sarah said. "He once told my mom that he loved me even more for giving birth to his best friend. She's been his little sidekick from day one. From tagging along to work with him and riding on the back of his motorcycle, to catching Rays baseball games as frequently as possible, she was his shadow. Our youngest, a boy, 4 years old, had only just begun to enjoy father-son shenanigans."
The family celebrated Cameron's 33rd birthday a month before he died. Sarah said the holidays were "always so much fun." For Halloween they always did a family theme. Now, celebrating the upcoming holidays may be challenging.
For Thanksgiving they went to Sarah's mom's house along with Iommelli's family for dinner. They played yard games. Last year, Cameron created "silly family battles" where the couples competed.
Last Christmas, they upgraded from a small and skinny 6-foot tree to a towering 9-footer for the first time.
"It was a tradition for us to buy one ornament each year to add to our collection," she said. "We always tried to make it a theme-of-the-year type ornament. Like when we moved in together, it was a 'first Christmas together' one, when we got married we had wedding bells with the year. When we bought our first house, it was a little gingerbread-looking ornament. He was just such an amazing family man."
Cameron was also a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse, BACA. He joined because he knew his children had good parents and he wanted to help children in need of someone to look out for them, Sarah said.
"At the end of the day, the only thing that mattered to him was his family — me and the kids," she said. "He always made us feel loved and protected and safe. We've known each other more than half our lives. We were supposed to grow old together and tell our kids the story of how we met and fell in love. We wanted to share the same story with our grandkids."
Sarah Renaud has begun to adjust to life without Cameron over the last two weeks.
"I will now have to go back to work to attempt to fill his very large shoes, as he's been the sole financial provider for our family for nearly five years," Sarah said.
Sarah's sister, Melissa Iommelli, launched a GoFundMe page to help with the "mountain of expenses" suddenly placed on the family. The account raised $15,937 of the $25,000 goal.
"All of us are comforted by the outpouring of of love, help, and support from family, friends, and Sarah's church," Iommelli said. "I wanted to set up a fund to help with funeral costs, getting a new car, a new phone, and hopefully to supplement her loss of income so she can afford all the rest of her day-to-day bills.
"Cameron was in our lives for so many years, and I expected him to be here for so many more," Iommelli said. "He was a great dad who loved his two little kids more than anything in the world."
For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/f/a-loving-husband-and-daddy-who-is-gone-too-soon.
