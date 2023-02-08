Wildflower Preserve blooms again

PLACIDA — For 12 months, a team of volunteers worked to build a labyrinth at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve in Placida.
During that time, the project was thrown some twists and turns — especially from Hurricane Ian, which shut down the 80-acre preserve near Englewood for the past four months.
But now, after thousands of hours of volunteer work, the Wildflower Preserve is cleaned up and the “Labyrinth on the Hill” is complete.
On Saturday, the public is invited to an open house to explore the newly reopened preserve at 3120 Gasparilla Pines Blvd., Placida.
Guided tours and demonstrations are set up. There will be exhibits and plenty of information about conservation-minded organizations.
And the Labyrinth on the Hill will have its debut.
Tonya Bramlage and Lary Stuhlmiller built the Baltic-style labyrinth. They worked for a year on its seven concentric circles, which complete a walkable circuit.
“Our intentions were to inspire liberation, creativity, peace and a deep sense of well being through the labyrinth experience,” Bramlage said. “The ancient circular pattern is thought to derive from nature, with a single winding path that provides a meditative walk to the center and back out again.
“The path is hundreds of years old and has been walked by millions of people of all cultures worldwide and found in every continent since 800 BC,” she said.
Stuhlmiller said the seven concentric circuit layout was suggested to correspond with the seven days of the week, the visible planets, chakras and colors of the rainbow.
“It is not a maze, as there are no trick or dead ends,” she said. “The labyrinth is ultimately a pathway representing a cyclic journey of death and rebirth. It is not only a reflection of the journey of all life moving through the various material forms, but it also mirrors the journey of the soul.”
The team hopes walking the labyrinth will be a personal practice to “quiet the mind, open the heart and grounds the body.”
The project was funded through a private donation of a “longstanding member” of Lemon Bay Conservancy. The nonprofit group owns the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve. Its members purchased the abandoned golf course and have been working to restore it to its natural state.
The labyrinth took a hit from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. A tornado was reported in the area of the preserve during the hurricane. The more than 160 mile-per-hour winds damaged parts of the preserve and delayed the labyrinth’s completion.
Saturday’s free open house and Labyrinth on the Hill debut are set for 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The labyrinth dedication is 10:30 a.m., followed by a facilitated labyrinth walk.
Guests can explore the newly reopened preserve with nature guides, visit displays by local environmental groups and enjoy hands-on environmental activities.
The first event begins with the “Early Bird” Birding Walk at 8 a.m. to observe some of the upland and wetland bird species that frequent the preserve.
Other planned walks include:
• Butterflies in the Preserve, Ecology of Wildflower, and a Juvenile Tarpon Area walk.
• A 20-minute talk at 12:30 p.m. about Sea Turtles on Gasparilla Island by Denise Jeurgens and Steve Bramlage.
• A one-hour walk to learn about Gardening for Butterflies by Maura Qualls and Anne Weaver.
Golf cart tours for visitors who may have trouble walking the trails can be scheduled at the Lemon Bay Conservancy booth.
Exhibitors will include Coastal Wildlife Club Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club, Venice Audubon Mangrove Chapter Florida Native Plant Society, Peace River Audubon Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Peace River Butterfly Society Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association and the Labyrinth Society Lemon Bay Conservancy.
For more information, visit www.lemonbay conservancy.org
