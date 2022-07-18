ENGLEWOOD — While one neighbor’s life may not have been saved, others say Boca Royale would be safer with alligator awareness signs.
For five years, the Boca Wildlife Education Committee repeatedly asked the Boca Royal Master Home Owner’s Association for alligator warning signs around the private Neal Communities 1,000-acre gated community. However none have been erected.
On Friday, 80-year-old Rose Marie Wiegand fell into the pond outside her Boca Royale home. She was attacked by two alligators and died.
Some Boca Wildlife Education Committee members were shocked to read statements in a Sarasota media outlet that management made about alligator warning signs posted around the golf course community.
The committee asked that signs be placed near 10 ponds in Boca Royale, some in areas where residents walk their dogs. Committee members say they tried to get approval for warning signs featuring pictures of alligators.
Instead the approved signs read, “Please Drive Safely” and had photos of a duck, sandhill crane and bobcat.
“When I asked if we could get a picture of an alligator on the sign, the committee was denied. The committee was told by Neal Communities that we could pick a place for the sign,” wrote Aria Catterson the chairperson of the Boca Wildlife Education Committee in a recent letter.
She wrote it after reading comments from Boca Royale general manager Doug Foote in media reports and sent the letter to him.
Catterson had showed some locations to management of where the signs would be visible to residents and guests including one near the new dog park area.
“The committee was denied placement there (near the dog park), due to the fact that Neal Communities was selling homes at that location,” she wrote, adding potential homebuyers weren’t warned of the nearby presence of alligators.
At a committee meeting, minutes show Aria warned residents that an alligator was spotted on the sidewalk of the dog park.
The Boca Wildlife Education Committee makes recommendations to the Master Homeowners Association board. Members of the committee wanted to educate new residents about how to live safely with Florida wildlife — including alligators — since many people had moved to the area from out of state.
During mating season, alligators come out of the ponds and show up on roads, sidewalks, in driveways, crossing between homes and sometimes in backyards, said John Catterson, Aria’s husband.
He said alligators he and his neighbors spot around the golf course and the community are often 8 or 9 feet long.
Wildlife trappers pulled two alligators, both more than 7 feet long, out of the pond where Wiegand was killed.
“We tell residents they can call us and we will help get them out of their yards,” John Catterson said. “We’ve learned to live and adapt to the fact that they are everywhere. We will call the trapper if it’s the last resort. We deal with diamondback rattlesnakes and other wildlife. We tell residents not to feed wildlife and to stay away from wild creatures. We tell them to be aware of their and their pets surroundings because wildlife shares space with us.”
The committee had seminar where 80 residents attended, Aria Catterson.
“The residents felt so much better after learning more about how to coexist with these ancient creatures,” Aria Catterson said. “We just wanted the signs to remind people alligators live in the ponds. We wanted some in common areas to help get the word out.”
However, Aria Catterson said the committee also asked management about updates installing alligator warning signs at different locations at several meetings.
The committee’s concerns are reflected in the meeting minutes of the Boca Wildlife Education Committee. One woman explained a boy was fishing in a pond where a smaller gator was about 3 feet away.
Aria Catterson said she hopes it doesn’t take any more tragedies for action to be taken.
“This is a tragic event (the death of Rose Marie Wiegand) that happened in our community and the committee feels more than ever we need signs on every pond warning the presence of gators,” Aria Catterson wrote. “We feel that Neal Communities has the obligation to warn the presence of gators to all residents and their guests.”
Calls to the Master HOA at Neal Communities were unanswered Monday. However, Doug Foote, general manager of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club emailed a statement to The Daily Sun.
“This is a tragic situation, and we are deeply saddened that it happened. Our hearts go out to the family members and friends affected by this loss, and we offer our deepest condolences,” Foote wrote. “There is an ongoing investigation into details of what happened, and we are working with authorities to provide any information we have.”
