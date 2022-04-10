ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s famous YouTube sensation wants to bring miniature golf back to his home town, but needs support from the neighborhood.
Danny Duncan, best known for his crazy stunts, intentional speeding tickets and his Virginity Rocks brand, says he’s extremely serious about this new $1 million project.
“There isn’t a putt putt golf course anywhere in this area,” he said. “When you Google “fun things to do in Englewood,” there’s not much at all. I grew up in Englewood and there was Pelican Pete’s, which had miniature golf, batting cages and an arcade. It closed when I was about 14 and there’s not been anything here since then.”
In May 2021, Duncan bought the “blue roof” building at 120 W. Dearborn St. It was the previous home of the Englewood Sun, and before that The Blue Pagoda floral and orchid shop. Duncan plans to demolish it and replace it with an 18-hole miniature golf course.
“Nine of the holes will be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Association) compliant,” he said. “Anyone in a wheelchair or scooter can come play. I envision players from age 4 to 100 to come play a round.
“It will be clean, fun place for families,” he said. “It won’t be a major part of my brand. I have my ice cream store further down on Dearborn Street for that. It will also be low-impact like other neighborhood businesses on Dearborn Street.”
Before Duncan can move forward with his $1 million plan, Sarasota County must hear any concerns or support from the neighboring community. Duncan said he’s worked with the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area staff, which regulates Dearborn Street, on the plan.
He said parking won’t be an issue because it’s no different than consumers shopping for an hour or more on Dearborn Street.
As part of the permitting process, a public neighborhood workshop is planned for 6 p.m. Monday at the Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood. Attendees can give input at the meeting.
Brian Faro, managing broker of nearby Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, who has elementary-age triplet girls, supports the project.
“The initial hearing with the (Sarasota) county went great,” he wrote on a Facebook post that was shared more than 610 times. “We are certain it will be a slam dunk, but we have some people who don’t want it to happen. This is where you will come into play. Let the people know you would love to have something like this for our residents and visitors to do. I’m excited. This isn’t some big corporation coming to town. This will be a locally owned and operated mini golf.”
For more about the plan or to ask questions, visit bit.ly/2C6XKPK, or email asst@danny duncan69.com, or view this story online to see the submitted plan.
